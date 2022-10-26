They are remnants of the dinosaur era and need help in order to keep surviving, and Maryland is doing what it can to help save the Atlantic sturgeon.
That was the theme as Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Professor Dave Secor discussed “Hanging on by a Scute: Maryland’s Sturgeon Up a Creek” on Tuesday evening in Solomons.
“The government says these are protected and we’re obliged to protect them,” Secor said, referring to the Atlantic sturgeon species in Marshyhope Creek, Maryland’s only sturgeon river. “It’s one of the most beautiful estuaries. If you’re going to put sturgeon in an estuary it’s kind of like visiting Jurassic Park. It’s a very special place and you can even see them jump at the right times, and that’s pretty spectacular.”
The Eastern Shore waterway recently overcame a serious hurdle after AquaCon dropped its plan to farm salmon on a site in Federalsburg, which is a few miles from the Delaware border.
The plan was to build a sprawling plant, but that plan also included the dumping of 2.3 million gallons of discharge per day into the nearby Marshyhope Creek, which could seriously threaten the 100 or so sturgeon that call the creek home.
“It really comes down to this inherent value the community places on them, and that’s why I am so inspired by the Federalsburg thing,” Secor said. “I just thought, ‘Here’s this plant coming and there must be a constituency for workforce development, economic development, and then everyone said, ‘No. This is kind of a bridge too far for this species in general.’ And that was them talking, not me.”
AquaCon withdrew its discharge permit in mid-October and is “exploring other opportunities.”
“My view is this is the time that we should interact proactively with the company and let us help you make a good decision,” Secor said. “Federalsburg had advantages, but freshwater tidal [waterways are] one of the most critical habitats in the Chesapeake. That’s where everything happens.”
Sturgeon were drawn to Marshyhope Creek in large part because of its clear water and pebble bottom, the latter of which is critical when the fish lay their eggs.
Secor said the Patuxent River is too silty while the Potomac has water quality issues, though Secor said sturgeon have been heard on frequency equipment around Mallows Bay, a tributary of the Potomac in Charles County.
“I have been fooled by the species before, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they found spawning [sturgeon] in another Maryland tributary, maybe the Potomac would be the best bet,” he said. Another [waterway] that is talked about is the Pocomoke.”
He noted in the upper Chesapeake Bay there are reports of shortnose sturgeon and Atlantic sturgeon, though the latter species is “not the right kind of size and [they’re not there at] the time of year where we would expect spawning.”
Atlantic sturgeon can grow to about 14 feet in length — Secor said 10-footers have been seen in the Marshyhope — weigh up to 800 pounds and live up to 60 years. The fish, which has rows of bony plates known as scutes, are born in freshwater, move out to sea and then return to the same freshwater waterway to spawn.
“I value sturgeon because they’re a dinosaur fish and they’re very unique and a part of our cultural history,” Secor said. “They’ve supported very important caviar fisheries and they supported Jamestown. It was the starving time and sturgeon helped them get through that because they were one of the fish they could harvest because they didn’t have great fishermen along with them.”
And sturgeon need to continue to be saved, now from the invasive blue catfish, which eats juvenile sturgeon.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity to see how research is really performed and presented at a higher level than the classes I’m taking,” said Huntingtown High School senior Madelyn Bren, who attended on the advice of her environmental studies teacher. “I really enjoy learning about the environment, and when I go into the workforce I think there’s always going to be room for conservation because there’s always going to be animals and fish that need to be saved.”
“This was a very good experience because it really confirmed the public’s interest and enthusiasm about having sturgeon in Maryland. And this idea that sturgeon can be their own advocate is something that has always gotten me excited since I started with them 20, 30 years ago,” Secor said. “It becomes more important beyond sturgeon in that they are emblematic. They are very helpful to the ecosystem because they’re the most sensitive species to low oxygen, sensitive to other water quality parameters, so if we still have sturgeon that means we’re still living with some healthy parts of the Chesapeake.”
