The St. Mary’s County Board of Education approved proposed changes to curriculum and courses of study at a meeting on Wednesday, including the addition and deletion of a few courses as well as changes to some pathways.
Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction for the school system, told the board new courses will include percussion ensemble and Italian III, “building on Italian II, which was added last year.”
There is a request for credit changes in Biology II and Freshman Seminar, currently just being offered as one credit each.
“We’re asking they both have a one credit option as well as a 2.5 credit option” to “add flexibility in scheduling.” She mentioned the credit changes would “adhere nicely to doing two semesters.”
Regarding credit changes to Biology II, Rita Weaver, board member, asked whether students needed to take two classes in order to get the credit or “are they only taking it for half the year … Why are we splitting it up?”
Superintendent Scott Smith mentioned the change is “just for flexibility of scheduling.” He noted the state is moving toward requiring one full credit of health, rather than a half credit for health and a half credit physical education.
“We’re going to see this issue … there will be a half credit of [physical education] just floating out there” so when students are making schedules for the entire year, “you’re going to need another half credit option to kind of creatively round out a fully scheduled day,” he said.
According to a St. Mary’s school administrator, the state board of education last month approved a proposal to expand the health class requirement to one full-year credit, and that is now in a public comment period before it could be mandated.
Bachner mentioned they are also adding new courses to the school system’s academies, “all with the same flavor of pre-advanced placement English to make the academies consistent in regards to this offering.” In addition, one new academy course is being proposed, the Academy of Performing and Visual Arts I, which will “go deeper into specifics for” APVA students, she said.
There will be some prerequisite changes to advanced placement courses, she said, adding, all supervisors are being asked to look at requisites for the courses to ensure they are consistent with College Board language.
Some courses will see description changes such as special education courses in Life Skills and Study Skills, as well as academic literacy courses, to reflect support in reading and writing skills through structured literacy instruction.
Bachner said they are asking for the deletion of advanced placement Latin Literature since they haven’t had any students register for the class since 2010. She is also requesting the deletion of Writing for Daily Living since skills gained from the course are now incorporated in Reading for Daily Living. Other courses on the deletion list include Recreational Arts and Personal Health Management, both now incorporated in the Life Skills Course proposal.
Another credit change includes counting TV/Video Production II as a fine arts credit for those students who complete the course and still need such a credit.
As far as state changes to curriculum, there are some that do impact the county’s programs of study, Bachner said.
“We’re heralding that JROTC is now a pathway … It was not recognized before,” she pointed out. “We’re happy about that, that’s a three credit pathway.”
The Business Administration, Career Research Development and Computer Science pathways are moving from four credits to three credits, she said, and the accountant pathway will be removed as no students have been in the pathway for at least two years.
Some of the pathway courses, including Accounting II, Business Administration II, and Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps IIII, have been moved to the elective section of courses so students can still take a fourth credit in their pathway if they wish.
