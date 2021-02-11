The three public school systems in Southern Maryland have now set dates for at least some students to return to school buildings following the call from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and State Superintendent Karen Salmon for all schools to reopen at some capacity by March 1.
St. Mary’s public schools have officially begun the process of phasing students back into the school buildings, with students in specialized education programs such as SAIL and COMPASS returning this past Monday.
Students in phase two, including Head Start, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first, sixth, ninth and 12th grades, will return Feb. 16, and phase three — all remaining students — will go back to schools starting March 1, aligning with the governor’s recommendation. Any family can still opt for all virtual learning to continue at home.
Most public school staff in the county at this point have had the opportunity to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and last week St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said they are currently in the process of providing employees with their second dose.
High school fall sports in St. Mary’s can begin practices Feb. 13.
Calvert sets reopen dates for this month
While Calvert public schools reopened for students in special populations and those in pre-kindergarten through second grade on Feb. 8, this week it was announced hybrid instruction will begin for students in grades three through six on Feb. 22 and for grades seven through 12 on March 8; fully virtual instruction will continue for students whose families chose the virtual model.
The high school fall sports season will begin on Feb. 20 in Calvert and fine and performing arts after-school activities may take place in person starting then as well.
“We have heard from many staff, students and parents who are excited about the opportunity to return to in-person instruction,” Daniel Curry, Calvert superintendent, said in a letter to parents. “We are glad to confirm this schedule that will get us there.”
All fall sports will have a five-week competitive season beginning on March 12, with schools competing against teams in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. Kevin Hook, Calvert’s supervisor of athletics said, “While we are pleased to announce our return to athletics, I want to remind our parents and our athletes that everyone must do their part to stay safe and COVID free. ... This plan will only work if everyone is following COVID protocols and staying safe.” Further details will be forthcoming from each high school.
Dona Osteno, president of Calvert Education Association, told Southern Maryland News this week she believes the school system “could have waited until March 1” to start bringing small groups of students back, giving more teachers and school staff the opportunity to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
While staff were divided into seven different vaccination groups, she said many were not able to get vaccinated on their assigned day and have been put in a “holding cell” until their vaccination can be rescheduled.
Curry claimed in an email on Monday, “in cooperation with the Calvert County Health Department, we were able to start with school staff in priority groupings in late December. At this time, our first two groups have received their second vaccine. All other groups have had their first with approximately 100 left to go including some recent hires, long term subs and student teachers.”
Charles schools to reopen to some by end of March
At a meeting this week, the Charles school board, despite the superintendent’s recommendation to provide small groups and special populations students the opportunity to return to school buildings on March 1, decided in a 5-2 vote to wait until March 22, allowing more time for teachers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
While members Jennifer Abell and Virginia McGraw voted against the motion made by member David Hancock to push the reopen date to later in March, other board members agreed asking employees to be with students for long periods of time was not fair without giving all staff the opportunity to receive both doses of the vaccine.
The decision came after a public forum, where students, teachers and parents expressed concern, some with students returning to schools before vaccination was complete for the majority of staff and others with students, especially those with special needs, struggling with online instruction while schools remain closed. Several citizens pointed out schools are only safe if mitigation protocols are done properly and everyone does what they’re supposed to as far as wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands not only in the school buildings but at home as well.
“We have to pay attention to the honor system,” Oscar Price, Charles County resident, said during public comment, discouraging those who feel sick from coming to school.
Kim Hill, Charles public schools’ superintendent, noted at the Tuesday meeting around 1,700 school employees had received their first dose of the vaccine through the Charles health department, making up around half of the total employees who had originally said they wanted it. More appointments will be offered as vaccine supplies become available.
To prepare for the students’ return, Hill is requiring all teachers to begin working from their classrooms on Feb. 22, previously allowing some to telework 100% of the time with others teleworking 50% of the time.
Future decisions to move the remaining students back to schools will be made at a later board meeting.
