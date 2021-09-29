After a year and a half of distanced learning, the region’s three school districts have returned nearly all students to classrooms, but shortages of certain staff members have left school systems scrambling.
In addition to a dire shortage of bus driver, another area where local districts are feeling the pinch is substitute teachers, a much needed resources as COVID-positive staff face lengthy isolation or quarantine stints.
“It is harder to find substitutes willing to be a part of the process,” Paul Dover, a long-term substitute currently working at General Smallwood Middle School, said.
Data obtained from Charles County public school system backs up Dover’s claim.
A month into the current school year, Charles public schools have 417 substitutes to call on, a 47% decrease from the high water mark of 879 replacement teachers during the 2019-2020 school year.
According to Charles officials, the school system’s office of human resources is coordinating recruitment efforts, including referral incentives and virtual events for interested substitutes.
The system currently has 263 staff members out because of COVID-19. Charles school officials do not separate teacher cases from other school staff like supervisors, janitors and secretaries.
While Dover stated that some prospective teachers were wary of rising virus numbers, other teachers felt safe in class.
“I haven’t had any problems in my own classroom,” Zondra Gilliam, a substitute at Mary B. Neal Elementary School, said.
Gilliam said the school has hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, and students have become accustom to mask wearing and other protocols.
Karen Alston, a temporary instructional assistant at John Hanson Middle School, said students had taken well to mask mandates, and the mitigation strategies could help pull those on the fence about teaching into participating.
Alston, who worked at Verizon before becoming a substitute teacher, credited Principal Ben Kohlhorst and his team with making her a better educator.
Finding substitute teachers is also a priority of neighboring school districts.
Dale Farrell, chief of staff for the St. Mary’s public school system, said there were about 60 teachers currently absent due to COVID-19. Those teachers were absent either by isolation or quarantine; staff members off due to family members being isolated were not included in the total.
Currently, St. Mary’s public schools have 405 substitute teachers after four training classes at the start of the year, compared to the approximately 650 they typically had before the pandemic.
During the Sept. 23 Calvert County Board of Education work session, human resources director Zachary Seawell reported about the school system’s substitute teacher pool.
While he did not provide a firm number of substitutes the school system hires, or would like to hire, he declared, “A substitute shortage is not a new problem. It seems like we’ve been short substitutes for several years.”
He noted that he has read at least one education magazine story about a “nationwide shortage” of substitutes similar to the nationwide bus driver shortage exasperated due to the pandemic.
“We are working pretty hard to try to increase our sub pool. We actually have an intake orientation this morning and hired 12 new substitutes,” Seawell said last week. “That goes along the lines of what we hired last year as well. So, we are getting those numbers back up.”
“We did lose quite a few subs last year due to the pandemic and really not having work for them for the first half, three-quarters of the year,” he said. “Those substitutes found other positions.”
Seawell reported there are “a little over 100 active applicants right now, so we do have some hope on the horizon to ensure we get more subs.”
When asked by Calvert school board member Pamela Cousins how human resources was filling the few vacancies in full-time elementary and high school teachers, Seawell said “long-term subs” were helping out.
