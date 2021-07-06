The St. Mary's school board on June 30 approved a $57,500 contract with Gaggle for digital safety management software.
The software will help the school system monitor student activity on school-provided laptops and any time they use their student email on any electronic device.
The product — which will be good for fiscal 2022 — will help the school system build off another Gaggle product they currently use.
School Safety Coordinator Charles H. Eible said that over the past year, Gaggle received 236 reports of concern regarding content on student accounts, including comments about suicide or self-harm.
"We definitely see the value of the product," Superintendent Scott Smith said. "It does give us peace of mind. We used it to intervene ... it's well worth the cost."
Eible said four or five emergency personnel receive Gaggle content through use of keywords, including nudity, profanity, etc. "If there's an imminent threat, Gaggle will contact 911 and us," he said.
"This is a wonderful program that saves lives," board member Mary Washington said.
Student board member recognized
School board members recognized outgoing student board member Naggena Ohri for two years of service on the board.
The recent Leonardtown High graduate and member of the girls varsity tennis team plans to attend Duke University.
School board Vice Chair Cathy Allen said she's watched Ohri grow up. "The voice you have provided for students has been extraordinary," Allen said, adding that Ohri "made it possible for so many students to grow as leaders."
"There's 18,000 students, and you're their voice," Smith said.
"I honestly think I wouldn't be going to Duke if it weren't for this position," Ohri said.
Later in the meeting, Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum, said she remembered Ohri in prekindergarten. Ohri asked Bachner if she remembered her first day. "I threw a tantrum on my first day of prekindergarten," Ohri said, smiling.
Ohri will be replaced on the board by another student from Leonardtown High School, Judy Nguyen.
Public criticism voiced
During a public comment portion of the meeting, Callaway resident Dorothy Andrews criticized the school system.
She noted that two of her grandchildren both attended kindergarten two years ago. One was in a St. Mary's public school and another was in a private school. The latter was able to write his full name, count past 200 and read, she said. The former couldn't write his first name nor read and could only count to 22.
Andrews, who said she formerly was a Christian school teacher in Calvert County, homeschooled both of them in first grade.
"Standards are too low in public school to create achievers, no matter who they are," she said.
Andrews also said she had concerns about "unconstitutional conditions" in St. Mary's public schools. "The change that is trying to take place in our school system is taking a dangerous path," she said.
Andrews said she was referring to "putting people into groups and pitting people against each other."
"We worked hard to change that, and I feel it is [coming] back," she said.
"Why aren't Christian values being taught?" she asked, noting that she was referring to good conduct and not religion. "From talking to others, I'm not alone," she said.