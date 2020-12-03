A decrease in students enrolled in public schools due to COVID-19 will have financial impacts on local schools unless the state makes school systems “harmless.”
Officials from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s public school systems all separately addressed the topic recently, with Del. Susie Proctor (D-Charles, Prince George’s) noting that a Prince George’s state delegate plans to sponsor a bill to make school systems “whole” — by providing extra state funding — during the next legislative session in January.
Charles County school staff discussed the issue during a virtual legislative breakfast meeting with state legislators and county commissioners on Monday, Nov. 30.
Charles has 753 fewer students this school year, which factors into a loss of 550 full-time equivalents, according to Mike Heim, assistant superintendent for supporting services. The FTE number is less because it includes some pre-school students who would have attended only half-days of school. He noted that the district was projecting an increase of 450 students before COVID-19 hit in mid-March.
This drop would cost Charles schools $6.2 million, including $3.7 million in county funding and $2.5 million in state funding, according to Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services.
The majority of the enrollment drop is due to students, and their parents, choosing to homeschool, Heim said, although some have enrolled in private schools.
“We know these kids are coming back” in fall 2021, Charles public schools’ Superintendent Kim Hill said.
Eric Schwartz, Charles schools staff attorney, noted that “every school board in the state is concerned about this.”
Although Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) said he thinks the issue should be handled at the state level through the state superintendent of schools and the state board of education, Schwartz said, “We need a state law correction.”
St. Mary’s public school administrators addressed the issue during a joint meeting with the county commissioners on Dec. 1.
St. Mary’s has lost a projected 521 students this year, according to Jeff Walker, assistant superintendent of supporting services. He said that 90% of these students are homeschooling.
The enrollment drop would result in a loss of about $5 million in state and local funding, according to St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith.
During discussion over fiscal issues, St. Mary’s Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) spoke of a “double whammy” involving a 4.25% increase in salaries for St. Mary’s school staff along with the possible override of Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) May 7 veto of the Kirwan education funding bill — Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — when the legislature reconvenes in January.
Calvert public schools have around 750 fewer students than last year, Superintendent Daniel D. Curry said in an email.
“For us, there was a huge increase in the number of parents who opted to homeschool and there was also some that sent their children to private schools that were offering in-person instruction,” Curry said.
“Without some legislative consideration as well as local consideration from our county commissioners, it could mean as much as $10 million less for Calvert County alone,” he said.
Curry said the Public School Superintendents Association of Maryland will be advocating for legislative relief. “We will all be advocating for local relief as well,” he said.
