Ridge Volunteer Fire Department crew members responded to a crash at 19221 Three Notch Road in St. James on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was extricated from the vehicle within six minutes, according to the department’s Facebook page.
A 91-year-old man is dead following a crash late Tuesday afternoon in southern St. Mary’s County.
Mervyn Earl Hampton of Scotland was traveling southbound on Route 235 at 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in a 2012 Toyota Sienna when it left the road, struck multiple shrubs and crashed into a large tree.
Hampton was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, where he was pronounced deceased, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
The crash took place near King James Road in the St. James area south of Lexington Park. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.
The next day, a driver of a horse and buggy was pronounced dead after a crash with a motor vehicle that morning in Loveville.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Babcock said the horse was not killed in the collision. He did not provide any other details of the accident by press time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Cpl. Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328, or email jason.smith@stmarysmd.com.