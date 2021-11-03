State agencies are continuing to search the Patuxent River in the area of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge for the body of a young male, who authorities believe leapt to his death Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28, after driving his vehicle onto the span and exiting the car.
Police officials said they could not provide a positive identification of the person.
“Identification can only be surmised based on the information obtained from the vehicle registration information and other evidence collected from the scene,” the MSP statement read.
Based on a letter from the Leonardtown High School sent to parents last week, the vehicle belonged to a male senior student from the school. The letter urged anyone at the school who needed assistance to meet with a counselor or contact a crisis center or emergency department.
According to information forwarded to Southern Maryland News from Maryland State Police in Pikesville, Maryland Natural Resources Police and state police aviation were continuing to conduct water and aerial searches this week.
"It is still an active investigation at this point," Detective Sgt. Kemery Hunt of the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick barrack, told Southern Maryland News midweek.
Since the bridge opened in December 1977, at least 15 people have jumped off the bridge and died, and seven others have jumped and survived, according to Southern Maryland News reports.
At its highest point, the bridge is almost 140 feet above the Patuxent River, where the water below is more than 100 feet deep.
Individuals in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.