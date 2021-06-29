Police have arrested a second man allegedly involved in the June 14 shooting of a 19-year-old California man.
Leonard Charles Hall III, 27, of Lusby was arrested in Frederick on Thursday, June 24, and brought to the St. Mary's jail, where he was held without bond.
Hall was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Valdez Rico Baker III. The shooting took place at Chancellor's Run Regional Park in Great Mills.
James Reginald Flanagan, 24, was arrested June 23 and charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree murder accessory after the fact. He is accused of driving Hall to and from the shooting.
Flanagan of Lexington Park was also held without bond. He was on supervised probation at the time of his arrest. Flanagan was convicted under an Alford plea on May 14 for having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, a misdemeanor. The offense date was Aug. 15, 2020.
Preliminary hearings for both men are set for July 29 at 10:30 a.m.