A second-year St. Mary’s County elementary teacher has been working creatively to keep his students engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also completing a project of his own — a children’s book about acceptance and self-expression.
After receiving a master of arts and teaching at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in 2018, JR Rhine began teaching his own fourth grade students at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Lexington Park.
“I’m not one of those born to teach but I always loved reading and writing,” the 26-year-old told Southern Maryland News last week. “I had a lot of teachers who inspired me.”
Although he said he always thought of being a rockstar, when he began taking courses that required him to work with elementary and middle schools students, he realized he “really enjoyed” getting kids to the places they needed to be.
“The first full year [of teaching] was a blur, the second year I could really focus on what I learned previously,” he said. But after schools closed on March 13 last year, he “never saw the kids [in-person] again.”
Some students are returning to schools now, though under strict precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite not being able to interact with his students face to face, Rhine said he’s had a positive experience with virtual instruction because of how well the kids responded.
“Technology can be overwhelming,” he mentioned, adding it’s important not to stress out too much. Even though he said it’s good to be challenged, it’s unfortunate it was at the expense of working together in the classroom.
Rhine continued building relationships with his students and treating technology “as a tool, not a crutch” even while teaching through a screen at home. He was sure to be as inclusive as possible and have open discussions, asking the students for feedback on new programs he would use, he said.
He added that the school was great with parent communication throughout the pandemic from his perspective, and was able to give some laptops to families, as well as some other instructional materials.
“It wasn’t perfect, but we have done the best we can do,” he noted.
While the young teacher has self-released four books of poetry, which he performed locally, and played in rock bands around and out of town, he said he was “making things” he wanted to “see in this world.”
Whether he’s creating electro-pop music in his home under the name Jimmy Dread or playing drums with other local musicians, such as George Adamson, Rhine said he loves making art and “being in a space where people are being freaky and vulnerable … I relish in that.”
He would often incorporate music into the classroom, he said, being big on arts integration and providing a low-risk, high-reward space for his students, who loved learning concepts through demonstrations with instruments.
“The best teacher is one who is cognizant of the present and makes kids tick,” he said. “The classroom should be challenging but not intimidating.”
Although many of his students had their cameras off during instruction, making it hard to see everything going on, the teacher said he’s tried different things to keep them engaged, including incorporating “Among Us” Wednesdays, where after class, the kids would play the multiplayer game together.
‘Jimmy Loves His Long Hair’
When everyone was stuck at home last spring, Rhine decided he needed a new project to work on. He began writing a children’s book, “Jimmy Loves His Long Hair,” about gender expression and self-esteem. Heavily biographical, the story follows a boy with long hair who meets a girl with short hair, which is “not typical of their genders.”
“My parents were music lovers and my dad always had long hair,” he said. “I was drawn to the look of rock-n-roll stars, who used hair as a statement.”
“I was a very lanky, androgynous kid and got mistaken for a girl a lot. That bothered me as a kid,” Rhine shared.
The characters are inspired by his students, he claimed, while many would be excited after “getting a fresh fade” or having their aunts twist braids for them. He said hair can be used to express rebellion, but can also be a way of honoring your family.
By the summertime he had a pretty solid draft and after he recruited illustrator Genevieve Lacroix, he said he really saw the story “brought to life.”
After self-releasing the book last week, Rhine sold all 100 of his preorder copies in less than a day.
“Local support means a lot,” he said. “A lot of people in the area are willing to support art … I appreciate everyone who took a chance on it.”
“Jimmy Loves His Long Hair” will be restocked and available to purchase on Feb. 26 at jrrhinepoetry.bigcartel.com.
“I want to give a shout out to my mom and dad for letting me have long hair and being supportive of me expressing myself,” the author said. He encourages everyone to create stories and said, “If I can do it, you can, too.”
April Ryan, an art teacher Carver elementary, bought a copy of Rhine’s book to read with her 7-year-old son, Hallum.
“He loves his long hair,” she said. “The story shows gender norms aren’t norms anymore. … Boys can have long hair, girls can have short hair, there’s nothing wrong with it.” She said the story is really about acceptance and stresses the idea of inclusiveness, “which is important for the time we are living in.”
The art teacher said Rhine “has been such an amazing addition to Carver” and brings an energy that is unmatched.
“He connects with students and learns what they like. … He has a youthful, fun, vibe,” she said, mentioning his band has performed in the school auditorium for the students and he often makes music videos for the school, including one recently that featured staff preparing to bring kids back into the school buildings. “It’s showing the kids we are excited to have them back,” she said.
“We’re really lucky to have Mr. Rhine and all of his talents. We absolutely love him,” Ryan said. “He’s an important part of the Carver family.”
