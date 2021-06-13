It was a day of pomp and a lot of circumstance.
Seven 1969 graduates of La Plata High School were finally awarded diplomas during a June 10 ceremony at the school.
Those seven included two who had died and were awarded posthumously — Charles Conrad Hawkins and Gwendolyn Dolores Brooks.
The seven were part of a larger group of 23 seniors and others who engaged in a sit-in on May 29, 1969, to protest the method for choosing cheerleaders and majorettes at the high school. They were allowed to graduate but were instead given frames without diplomas, which were mailed later. Alas, seven diplomas were returned to the school system undelivered to the graduates.
"No students of color were selected for the Warriorettes' and majorettes' squads" that year, Latina Wilson, Charles school board chair, said. "Today, the board is celebrating the activism of those students."
The students' actions resulted in the school board changing its policy. "Superintendent Bruce Jenkins came to the conclusion that the selection process [which had only involved the band director] was unjust," she said.
"You are an example of courage," Wilson said. "You followed your conscience, and you risked the consequences."
School board member Elizabeth C. Brown, who served as master of ceremonies, noted that the seven diplomas were recently located at the school system's central office.
Two of the seven graduates who didn't receive their diplomas spoke during the June 10 ceremony.
James Andrew Mayola said he and his brother, John, whom he said died several years ago, were the only white students at the sit-in protest 52 years ago.
Mayola credited his parents, specifically his mother, Ruth Mayola, for writing a journal about the 1969 events. That information was given to the Charles County Historical Society, he said.
"It was scary," he said, reflecting on the sit-in.
Mayola said that in 1969, 40% of La Plata High School's students were Black, specifically 417 of 1,053 in grades 10 to 12.
"The majority of people of all races are not filled with hate," he said, in giving a summation of his life observances.
"We do not wish to bring up old wounds," Dale D. Contee said. "Time does heal all wounds."
Contee said the 23 protestors from the 1969 senior class "became stronger and more resilient. ... It didn't make us bitter, it made us better."
"Ultimately, I thank God for bringing this all out. To God be the glory," she said.
After those words, she received a standing ovation while a few "amens" could be heard from the crowd.
In addition to Mayola and Contee, the others who were on hand to receive their diplomas included Sandra Elizabeth Hall, Kenneth A. Shirriel and Diane Rose Contee Stewart.
Matthew Brooks and Swynice Hawkins accepted diplomas on behalf of their late siblings.
"Today is bittersweet," Swynice Hawkins said.