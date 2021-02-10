The first Saturday of every month, Freedom Hill Horse Rescue conducts a training for volunteers.
The organization, which was founded in 2004, has around 100 volunteers, according to Shaun Gandia, the organization’s vice president. The trainings continue because there is typically a state of flux among volunteers, with people moving in and out of the area.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, more volunteers have been coming out to volunteer, she said, adding that they want an outside activity.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, Amy Bird, a recent Colorado transplant, was among those who were trained on the 50-degree day.
Amara Goeke-Morey also came out for training. Goeke-Morey, a Cheverly resident, said that she loves horses and frequently visits her grandmother in North Beach.
During the school year, there are about 20 to 25 student volunteers from Northern High School and Northern Middle School, which are across the road from the horse rescue on Flint Hill Road. The students’ volunteer time can be applied toward their community service requirement, Gandia said.
Mickey Blue, a Tennessee walking/draft horse born in 2002, is one of Freedom Hill’s longest residents, according to volunteer coordinator Cathy Hurley.
Mickey Blue was rescued from a farm in New Jersey, Hurley said, noting he had been eating bark off a tree.
Most of Freedom Hill’s horses currently come from voluntary surrenders, which involve a transaction through the Maryland Equine Transition Service, Gandia said. The remainder are rescues that could involve animal control.
Ten stalls and two temporary stalls are located on site, Gandia said, where nine horses are currently housed, plus one off-site.
Freedom Hill gets state and federal grant funding and holds two fundraising events each year, she said. The event Spirits and Steeds, which features beer, wine and music, will be held Oct. 9. Holiday photos with horses, a Christmas vendor market, is scheduled for Nov. 20.
