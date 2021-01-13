The Charles County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating the drivers of two vehicles that were racing on Berry Road at 9:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
The drivers of what may be a Dodge Charger and Chevy Camaro forced two Toyota Camrys off the highway between the upper and lower portions of Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf, a press release states.
The drivers of the Camrys were cut off and both swerved: one into a utility pole and the other into a guardrail.
The driver of the Camry that struck the pole was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was not seriously injured. Both cars that were racing fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3056.