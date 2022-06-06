The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating a death of a 75-year-old man in the Coltons Point area that appears initially to be a drowning.

"There are no obvious signs of trauma reported. We do not have a confirmation on the victim's identity at this time," sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock said Monday morning in an email.

He said the drowning was reported at 7:30 a.m. on June 6 at Cather Marine. 

The address was reported as 38270 Palmer Road on St. Patrick's Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River.

No other information was available as of Monday morning.

