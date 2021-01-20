There are plenty of musicians in Southern Maryland and several of them are set to take the stage during the Skybox Production’s United We Stand showcase Jan. 30 at the St. Charles Towne Center mall in Waldorf.
The event is a way to bring some attention to local artists and musicians, and follows up on a previous event held last November.
“I know there’s a lot of talent, especially around here that doesn’t get noticed too much, so I wanted to open up the platform to artists to perform, especially during the pandemic when things are shut down,” said Skybox Productions CEO Corey Dyson, who founded the company in August last year. “Even celebrities aren’t performing, so to be able to showcase our local talent during a pandemic and still give the community a free show, I feel like it fulfills a service.”
The event will feature several local musicians and artists, including Darrius Barnhill.
“I’m very excited,” said Barnhill, who performs hip-hop under the name King YS. “The last one was fun and was an exciting outcome and everyone did a good job. There were a lot of good results so I’m really excited because I know the next one is going to be even better.”
Other musicians scheduled to appear include motivational speaker Euphonious7, White-Out, Gutta Da Rebel, AshtonKTooWavy and poet, artist and dancer CeCe Wills.
“He’s more of a gospel performer and he’s very powerful, very inspirational and very moving,” Dyson said, referring to Wills. “And I love the energy he has.”
The event will be a family affair as Barnhill and Dyson are cousins and Zenobia Dyson — who performs as Euphonius7 — is Dyson’s mother.
“She’s very powerful and she had everybody in the place silent,” Dyson said of his mother’s performance back in November. “People were coming up to her after and telling her how inspirational and powerful she was. It’s beautiful to see her up there because she’s so powerful, she’s so beautiful and she’s so amazing.”
Dyson discovered his love of the arts thanks to his family but only realized he had a flair while at Great Mills High School.
“My mom’s good with words so I got into poetry and my uncle Pierre had me freestyle, and from there I got more interested in music,” said Dyson, who earned a bachelors of science and business management with a focus on human resource management from Morgan State University in 2018 and is now a financial analyst for Booz-Allen Hamilton. “People said I was good and it just grew into something I wanted to do, so I started to write and tried to put my thoughts together.”
Dyson said his musical influences include Drake, who has “been a big inspiration because he has so many cultures,” Tupac because he is “one of biggest inspirations because of the way he could paint a picture with his voice and move the people," as well as Little Dirk from Chicago and Juice Wrld.
“When you listen to him he gives you so much transparency,” Dyson said. “His voice is so amazing the way he can harmonize or sing or freestyle on the beat is amazing, he’s definitely one of my favorites. I love the way they all speak for the people who are depressed or have anxiety or who have come from nothing.”
The 24-year-old Barnhill, who also graduated from Great Mills High School and is now a car salesman in Hollywood, said the showcases help artists show off their creative side. “They allow us to show our talents in different areas and allow us to express ourselves,” said Barnhill, who will perform “Chosen One” and “Different Species” and describes his art as “mind control music.”
The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the mall, which is located at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
“You never know who’s in the crowd or who has connections,” Dyson said, adding that the event will "give them that feeling that they’ve made it before they’ve actually made it. I want everyone to have an equal chance to perform and to get their name out there.”
For more information on the event or if interested in performing, email Corey Dyson at skyboxproductions20@gmail.com.