For the fourth time, a conditional use permit request for a gravel pit off Morganza Turner Road was continued by the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals.
The most recent meeting, held Thursday evening, Oct. 14, was actually held virtually, and the staff and applicant made their presentations. However, the call-in phone line that some local residents used to make public comments or listen to the meeting went out twice.
As a result, applicant's attorney Chris Longmore requested that another virtual meeting be held and that those who called in be advised to watch the presentations from the Oct. 14 on the county's YouTube channel.
The appeals board voted unanimously to continue the case to Nov. 18, which will also be virtual.
The July meeting was postponed due to a Tropical Storm Elsa, and the August meeting was postponed because the board chair was absent, which could've resulted in a 2-2 tie vote and thus a denial. Longmore requested that continuance. No reason was given for the cancellation of the September meeting.
Edward and Kathleen Sloan would like to get approval for a three-phase gravel pit on their 150-acre property at 26901 Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville. The pit would only use 18.8 acres, however.
Curtis Grice, an employee of Sloan Materials of Leonardtown, noted that concrete is composed almost entirely of mining materials.
"We have to mine these materials where they are found," he said. "When gravel pits are gone, local gravel will be gone."
Grice said that paying for freight is expensive. "There is a compelling need to be cautious, less we kill the proverbial goose who laid the golden egg," he said.
Chair Dan Ichniowski asked what the life of the gravel pit would be. Longmore said 10 to 12 years, including three of four years for the first phase.
Board member Rich Richardson asked if the gravel pit would be shielded from the road by trees. Longmore said an open field would be between the pit and the road, and noted that some trees would be cut down.
Several people spoke during public comment through the phone line. Thomas Buckler Jr. noted that Morganza Turner Road is a main artery for Chopticon High School.
"At 7:30 in the morning, it's a nightmare," he said, referring to traffic. "Now you're going to have 125 trucks driving in there every day?"
"That's a disaster waiting to happen with the Amish and Mennonite buggies and wagons" who also use the road, Cindy Keller said.
Staff noted that 36 letters have already been received from the public on the case, although the public record will be kept open until the next hearing.