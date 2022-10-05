SMECO employees assist with Florida restoration efforts

Five SMECO foremen and former linemen, Steve Gardiner, left, Will Robertson, Jimmy Herbert, Blaise Higgs, and Joe Rhoads, traveled south to assist Lee County Electric Cooperative after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida.

 SMECO photo

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative employees drove to southwest Florida on Oct. 2 to assist in restoration efforts following a devastating blow from Hurricane Ian.

Five experienced SMECO foremen and former linemen volunteered to join more than 1,000 workers from multiple states to help hard-hit Lee County Electric Cooperative rebuild their system and restore electric service, according to a SMECO release.