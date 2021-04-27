Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative recently opened its first electric vehicle public charging station in Charles County. The station is located at Laurel Springs Regional Park on Radio Station Road in La Plata.
SMECO plans to place additional charging stations at White Plains Regional Park, the Charles County Department of Health, Port Tobacco Community Center and the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center by the end of May.
EV charging stations reduce greenhouse gas emissions, playing a part in Charles County’s climate change initiative.
This charging station is one of up to 60 charging stations that SMECO will be installing over the next four years throughout Southern Maryland as part of a pilot program authorized by the Maryland Public Service Commission.
The charging stations will include level-2 chargers and DC-powered fast chargers, or DCFCs, available for public use for a fee.
EV owners can use the Greenlots Mobile App to find the nearest station, start and end charging, make payments and receive real-time notifications.
SMECO’s level-2 chargers will cost 18 cents per kilowatt-hour, and the DCFC will cost 34 cents per kWh. SMECO's EV recharge rates are based on average costs for other charging stations and are subject to change.
Tune into the latest segment of “Your Charles County,” as Jeff Shaw, SMECO’s vice president of Distributed Energy and Sustainability, and Beth Groth, a planner with Charles department of planning and growth management, discuss the expansion of the EV network at youtu.be/YzCT5_Xrhk4.
For introductory information about electric vehicles and factors to consider before purchasing, visit SMECO’s website at smeco.coop/EVintro.
For more detailed information about battery and hybrid EV models, driving range, battery capacity, cost savings, charging stations and more, go to smeco.coop/chooseEV.