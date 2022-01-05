Nearly half of the homes and businesses in Southern Maryland were without power at times earlier this week following a winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the region.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative was reporting that 16,000 customers in Charles County were affected, plus 12,400 in St. Mary's, 9,500 in Calvert and 3,200 in Prince George's, as of approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Those numbers climbed even higher as winds picked up and trees interrupted electric lines, eventually leaving a high of more than 45,000 customers without power.
By late Monday night there were still 24,000 homes and businesses without power in the region, and by midday Tuesday the number was down to about 18,000 without service, according to SMECO spokesman Tom Dennison. Midday Wednesday the number was down to about 5,000 customers.
Some of the higher snow totals in Southern Maryland reported included 15.5 inches in Huntingtown, 13.5 inches in Waldorf, 13 inches in Dunkirk, 10.5 inches in Welcome, 10 inches in Hughesville and 8.7 inches in Callaway, according to the National Weather Service citing trained weather spotters.
Public schools in Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert counties were closed Monday and Tuesday, as were many government services and buildings.
When contacted on his cell phone midday Monday as snow still fell across the region, Dennison said he was driving and trying to get to the utility's office in Hughesville.
"It's really a rough situation," he said, noting the trees are "very weighed down, falling on lines."
Although the company has called in additional crew members to assist in restoring power, it's difficult to address the issues because "so many roads are impassable and there are so many accidents," he said.
Dennison noted crews would keep working to restore power, but said much of the work would happen after the snow and wind stop. Snow let up around 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, but temperatures were expected to stay below freezing throughout the night and early Tuesday morning. More snow was predicted Thursday into Friday morning.
Between Monday morning and midday Wednesday, SMECO had 78,600 customers affected by power outages; some of these have experienced multiple interruptions. The utility serves 170,621 customers.
According to a press release, SMECO line crews worked with Sumter, Penn Line, AUI Power and CW Wright contractor crews.
Dennison said that "even though nearly all of our members have smart meters, we ask that they report their outage if they lose power."
According to the National Weather Service, between 5 and 8 inches of snow was expected to fall over most of Southern Maryland Monday. In addition, wind gusts of up to 35 mph and higher were expected.
The heavy snow Monday brought misery to many motorists, homeowners and even some of well-equipped first responders.
Early Monday afternoon, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office reported deputies and emergency crews were responding to "several disabled vehicles, downed trees and power lines."
Several roads in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's were deemed impassible due to the accumulation of snow and the declining air temperatures, and the state police put out emergency declarations. Police reminded motorists that any vehicle parked along a snow emergency routes would be towed.
Earlier Monday morning a Keller bus was flipped on its side while traveling on Route 4 in Owings. No injuries were reported.
Among the road closures were Dares Beach Road at Wilson Road, which was closed due to a downed tree and power lines. Police reported a snow plow was also stuck off the roadway. There was another disabled plow reported on Route 4 near the Dunleigh subdivision in Dunkirk.
St. Mary's government sent a release Monday afternoon reminding residents about the county's sidewalk snow removal ordinance, which requires property owners whose real property is adjacent to a public sidewalk to clear snow and ice within 72 hours after the storm's end. If a snowplow, vehicle or machine deposits snow, ice or other frozen precipitation onto the sidewalk adjacent to the property, the sidewalk must be cleared within 72 hours after the deposit.
To report a power outage, SMECO customers can call 1-877-74-SMECO (1-877-747-6326) or go online to smeco.coop/outage.