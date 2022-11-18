So close to speakership, Hoyer to step away from leadership role, remain in House

 House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) leaves the U.S. Capitol Thursday after telling colleagues in a letter that he would leave leadership but remain in the House.

 Capital News Service photo by Ekaterina Pechenkina

House Majority Leader Steny Hoye, has decided to leave his position as the second-ranking Democrat — a post he has held in the minority and the majority since 2003 — but will remain in the House.

Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) for years was considered a likely successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif., 12th). But as she stepped away from her post on Nov. 17, so too did Hoyer, part of a smoothly-engineered transition to younger party leadership.