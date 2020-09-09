St. Mary’s commissioners approved a resolution to allow two additional county projects to be financed through the proceeds from the sale of general obligation bonds at last Tuesday’s meeting.
“We sold $30 million worth of consolidated public improvement bonds and we closed them on Oct. 2, 2018,” Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, told commissioners.
She said an official statement identified the projects to receive the bonds and as those projects are completed, there may be excess proceeds, “remaining as unspent” or involved in projects which will not be completed within three years.
Sold bond proceeds are coming from six projects that are either completed or will not be completed in time, according to meeting documents.
“We’re down to $1.6 million,” Cudmore said, and reminded commissioners they need to approve a resolution to move remaining proceeds from the original projects to the new projects, which would include the Hollywood Elementary School roof, HVAC system replacement for about $1.3 million and recreation and park improvements costing around $342,000.
“We can immediately draw down the $1.6 million and that actually buys us some more time prior to us planning the next bond sale,” Cudmore said, adding “the bond council prepared and signed the resolution for legal sufficiency.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) made a motion to approve the resolution with Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) seconding before Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked about $10 million set aside for the ongoing FDR Boulevard project.
“How much is set aside for construction?” he asked, noting property acquisition is “taking a lot longer than we thought.”
John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, joined the discussion and told the commissioners, “We are in the process of updating the property acquisition list today” and “there’s quite a few properties we actually got the initial sign off from the owners,” but there are still some problems.
“This is taking a long time and what I don’t like is having money ready for construction when we’re not ready for construction. … I’m worried we’ll get in a money crimp and we’ve got money set aside that we can’t use,” Hewitt said.
Cudmore said they moved out around $12 million from FDR Boulevard in 2020, which will be included in fiscal 2022 budget.
Hewitt asked staff to keep commissioners updated, “so we have an idea of what’s going on.”
