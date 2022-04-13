Betsy Cooksey is preparing for the upcoming 90-day, 1,750-mile Blue Wolf Totem Charity Horse Ride and is hoping everything goes smoothly. And it will, she said, especially if she stays away from the fermented reindeer milk.
Cooksey, who splits her time between Solomons and Genoa, Nev., will ride more than 20 miles per day on horseback and will travel from eastern Mongolia, take a few trips to just south of the Russian border, and end in the western end of the country that’s nestled between China and Russia.
“I’m almost floaty happy with such an opportunity to be out for 90 days in the wilderness,” said Cooksey during a telephone interview on Tuesday. “Physically I know I can do it but I think I’m looking forward to the spiritual experience of it. Just getting away from Western civilization and just being in touch with the dark and the skies and the weather and just letting my body move in that direction.”
She let her body move in all sorts of directions when she imbibed in fermented reindeer milk — which she called “very harsh eggnog” — during a 250-mile ride to see the oldest nomadic reindeer tribe on the planet in 2018. As a result, she inadvertently set up her tent in the middle of the herd, and one of the animals pulled her tent down in the middle of the night.
“I called my son and said, ‘Last night grandma was literally run over by a reindeer,’” she said, referring to the classic holiday song.
The Totem Wolf ride is a fundraiser for the Veloo Foundation’s Children of the Peak Sanctuary, a kindergarten and orphanage in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Because of rampant unemployment, children and adults scavenge through the city dump each day searching for food, clothing and fuel. The sanctuary takes in about 300 children each day and helps cleanse, feed, clothe and educate them.
“The charity healed me when I was a scared, sick, newly-divorced person,” said Cooksey, referring to 2018 when she took part in a 250-mile “reindeer ride” that raised funds for the organization. “Just seeing the beauty and the kindness of the herders and being taken in and shared everything they had with us. Everybody picks something that floats their boat and that does it for me.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Cooksey, who calls herself a philanthropic athlete, had raised $9,107 of her $10,000 goal.
And $75 of the donations were given to her from her young grandson, Liam, who told her that he had “$75 from birthday and tooth fairy money. Will you take it with you for the children? I have everything I need,” according to Cooksey.
She has also sold personal effects to help the foundation and will donate rent from her cottage in Solomons to it as well while she is away on her trip.
Cooksey also took part in the 15-day, 300-mile Gobi Gallop in 2019. She qualified for the 400-mile Gobi Gallop that was scheduled for 2020, but that ride was pushed to 2022 because of the pandemic, leaving her to decide between that ride and the Blue Wolf trek.
“I’m in my 70th year so I said, ‘You know that [Gobi Gallop] could be more challenging than I want,’” she said. “The ego in me would have had me do the [Gobi Gallop], but my heart really thought [the Blue Wolf trek] would be a more satisfying experience.”
The trek will include 84 days of horseback riding – about every 10th day will be set aside for rest – and Cooksey said she’s finally developed the best way to ride.
“The first year I tried riding English [style] and I was miserable because they only canter and trot,” she said of the semi-wild horses. “I discovered you ride like you’re a sack of potatoes; you just slouch into it and move with the pony and relax. And if one part of you gets a little tight you shift your energy to another area.”
The riders will stay in tents, listen to a Rhodes Scholar who will discuss all things Mongolian and visit historic sites. Their meals will be served on the go, so to speak.
“Our protein walks with us until we bonk it in the head and put it in the pot,” Cooksey, who grew up on a farm in Dentsville, said about the goats and sheep that will be part of the group, at least for awhile.
In 2018, Cooksey introduced pickleball to the excited horse wranglers and will be taking several paddles and balls with her this year. She will also pack a large radio and Freedom Hearing has loaned her a battery charger for her hearing aids.
She said she dresses in three layers — a few days ago the region received more than a foot of snow — and will shed layers as needed.
For more information on the Blue Wolf Totem Charity Ride or the Veloo Foundation, go to www.veloofoundation.com. For information about how to make a donation, email Cooksey at betsycooksey123@gmail.com.
