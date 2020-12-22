While the holidays can be a challenging time for many people, resources are available in Southern Maryland for those struggling with mental illness or thoughts of suicide. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted mental health over the last year, health workers encourage people to check in on their loved ones and neighbors.
Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on individuals, families and communities, with causes that are complex and determined by multiple factors.
According to 2019 Healthy St. Mary’s data, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Maryland with an average of one person dying by suicide every 14 hours. Deaths by suicide in the state totaled 630 in 2019, and 47,173 nationally.
Kathrin Olbrich, area director for the Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told Southern Maryland News, “It might not always be so obvious” someone is considering suicide.
She mentioned warning signs can include bluntly talking about suicide or about being a burden, talking about experiencing unbearable physical or mental pain, a change in sleeping habits, abusing drugs or alcohol, reckless or dangerous behavior that is out of character and withdrawing from family and friends. Other signs could be giving away important possessions, saying goodbye to people, preparing or resolving things in their life and struggles with depression, anxiety, apathy or rage.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a change in access to tele-health, Olbrich pointed out, and many may feel “reluctant” or “uncomfortable” with that change. She expressed the importance of connecting with a trained professional who can help. Self-care is also important, she said, recommending that everyone should get plenty of rest, move around during the day, take medication as prescribed and have social interactions by connecting with friends and neighbors. Even setting small goals for the day, such as doing the dishes and the laundry, can be helpful.
"Don't be afraid to ask for help," she said.
Available resources include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) and the Maryland Crisis Line (211), which can be called for assistance with mental health, housing, food insecurity and other issues. Residents can also turn to Crisis Text at 741741 if they prefer not to talk on the phone.
Although no group of people is at a necessarily high risk, the most common demographic to die from suicides are white males between the ages of 45 and 55, Olbrich said, because of their access to firearms. As firearms are used in 51% of suicides, she said those in Southern Maryland should focus on making sure they are secured and suggested storing them outside the home.
Maryellen Kraese, prevention and outreach supervisor of the behavioral health division at the St. Mary’s County Health Department, said “it’s a misconception” asking someone if they are considering suicide will push them to do it. If someone has a concern they can encourage the other person to seek help from a trained professional and even sit with them and support them through the process.
She said people who aren’t sure how to bring up to someone that they’re worried about them could visit the website seizetheawkward.org that is geared toward young adults and provides examples of scenarios and dialogue that could aid in starting a conversation.
“Those that are suffering may be relieved someone is interested in helping them,” the supervisor claimed.
If the situation is an emergency or there is an imminent threat, Kraese said to call 911 and “keep yourself safe first.”
In an effort to bring awareness, education and information to the community on how to identify, approach and interact with someone who may be suffering from a behavioral health crisis, the St. Mary’s County Health Department launched the "R U OK?" media campaign. As mental health issues can be hard to talk about, the campaign empowers individuals to connect with the people around them and offer support to anyone who may be in need of help.
“We’re all in this together,” Kraese said, before mentioning several other initiatives the health department has been working on. Since elderly residents in long-term care facilities are hit especially hard by isolation during the pandemic, the department arranged for public school students to write letters of encouragement, which were divided among 563 goodie bags and passed out to seniors.
To aid students during a time when they’re not seeing their friends or physically attending school, a virtual presentation will be offered in January which will feature a discussion on signs and symptoms of depression with mental health counselors and a de-stressing activity with a physical education teacher.
“A lot of work is being done behind the scenes to make sure everyone is aware of the resources,” she said. “We’ve been trying to come up with virtual alternatives” and continue “looking out for each other.”
The health department also recently launched a new online behavioral health screening tool to help community members assess their own mental health and get connected with support if needed. This free screening tool is “a creative way to reach out to individuals” during the pandemic, Kraese said, and is available for all residents to use as regularly as needed. To take the screening or for more information on mental health resources and coping during the pandemic, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus and click on Mental Health, Substance Use and Crisis Support.