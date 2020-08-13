With the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the nineteenth amendment coming up at the end of the month, several organizations in Southern Maryland and around the state are offering various ways to celebrate suffragists who fought for women’s right to vote.
The Maryland Commission for Women will be hosting the 2020 Women’s Centennial Summit, a virtual program scheduled on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to commemorate the anniversary. The event will feature speakers such as Yumi Hogan, first lady of Maryland, House Speaker Del. Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore), and Lourdes Padilla, secretary for the Maryland Department of Human Services. A keynote address will be given by Mary Ellen Barbera, the first woman to hold the position of chief judge of the Courts of Appeals of Maryland, followed by a historical panel and a leadership panel. There will also be a parade of ‘sheroes,’ recognizing 100 women and girls in the state for their contributions to society as well as their fight against COVID-19.
Judith Vaughan-Prather, executive director of the Maryland Commission for Women, told Southern Maryland News last week the commission is excited to celebrate one of the “largest expansions of democracy in the nation’s history” and the “influence women have been able to have in helping to guide our nation.”
The commission was planning a celebratory event in Annapolis, but COVID-19 put an end to those plans, inspiring the group to organize their first virtual program. Now, “as many people from all over will have equal access to the event,” Prather said, rather than having to limit attendees. “Honestly, that’s the silver-lining.”
She said all the volunteers have “worked so hard” on this “momentous” and free event, in hopes it will remind every citizen they have the right to vote and provide a voice for women in the operations of government. To participate in the Centennial, individuals will need to register online at www.2020womensummit.org/.
Maxine Somerville, former chair of the Charles County Commission for Women and currently a member of the Maryland Commission for Women, said the “100th anniversary is a reminder of the doors of opportunity that were opened, that would not exist without the 19th amendment,” including Title IV legislation and the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. She mentioned Charles County will be supporting the Maryland Commission in the virtual event.
Norma Pipkin, the recently elected chair of the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, shared with Southern Maryland News the commission is made up of volunteers and appointed by county commissioners to “address matters of specific concern to women” and “promote women’s achievements in our community.”
She said since this year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, it is especially important “we honor the suffragists that were arrested, spat upon and beaten up while demonstrating” and fighting for the right to vote.
Although COVID-19 “put a crimp in our plans to celebrate the wonderful accomplishments of our foremothers … we will find new and creative ways to honor their sacrifice,” she said in an email. They had originally planned to march in the county fair parade dressed as suffragettes before that event was cancelled.
According to Pipkin, St. Mary’s county commissioners will be issuing a proclamation in recognition of the ratification of the 19th amendment but more activities are still being planned as the commission wants this to be a yearlong celebration “calling attention to women’s equality concerns.”
“The most important thing anyone can do to honor the suffragists and their sacrifice is to vote in every election,” she claimed, before mentioning two women from St. Mary’s have been nominated by St. Mary’s County Commission for Women to the Maryland Commission for Women for recognition the Virtual Centennial Summit.
Calvert County commissioners will also be making a proclamation to commemorate the event, according to Joan Dowell Winship, chair of the Calvert County Commission for Women. She said some members of the Commission for Women will be participating in the Virtual Centennial Summit as well.
She pointed out this year is an election year and although they are a non-partisan appointed board, they strive to emphasize everyone has the right to vote along with the importance of voting.
“History books used to talk about women being given the right to vote … but women fought for it,” by participating in hunger strikes, chaining themselves to the White House fence in protest and getting jailed for their efforts.
In addition to the 2020 Centennial Woman’s Summit, residents will have access to at least two other events celebrating women this month.
On Aug. 20, The Maryland Historical Society will explore the “long, combative road that Marylanders walked to get their right heard,” with “Unlocking the Exhibition: The Women of the Forgotten Fight,” an online program. Speakers will focus on the women who devoted their lives to women’s suffrage, recounting the story of some suffragists who were uncovered through objects in Maryland Historical Society collections.
Allison Tolman, vice president of collections at the historical society, said they wanted to offer stories that others wouldn’t be telling and after delving into the collection, images of unidentified Black suffragists were found.
Tolman shared she hopes the exhibitions will remind people what others had to go through to secure the right to vote, especially during an election year.
“I hope it inspires people to be active citizens,” she said, encouraging everyone to tune in. The program will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to all audiences. Registration prior to the event is required, which can be done at www.mdhs.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=555.
For the entire month of August, Historic St. Mary’s City will be hosting a pop-up exhibition from the National Archives, called “Rightfully Hers,” which contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th amendment and its impact today.
Ellen Fitzgerald, the volunteer coordinator who spearheaded the proposal to receive this exhibit at the museum, said “Rightfully Hers” will be available to see in the visitor’s center, now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
She mentioned it the exhibit is accessible, fit for a wide range of ages and is relevant today as it shows how “the electorate really changed after the 19th amendment.”
