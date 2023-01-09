The list of Maryland General Assembly committee assignments was recently released in time for the 2023 legislative session, which began Jan. 11. 

Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) will chair the Economic Matters Committee and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) will serve as vice chair. Crosby will also be chairman of the Public Utilities Subcommittee. Crosby made that announcement during a virtual town hall on Jan. 5.


