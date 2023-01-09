The list of Maryland General Assembly committee assignments was recently released in time for the 2023 legislative session, which began Jan. 11.
Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) will chair the Economic Matters Committee and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) will serve as vice chair. Crosby will also be chairman of the Public Utilities Subcommittee. Crosby made that announcement during a virtual town hall on Jan. 5.
New Dels. Jeffrie E. Long Jr. (D-Calvert, Prince George's) and Todd Morgan (R-Calvert, St. Mary's) will join Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) on the Environment and Transportation Committee.
Kevin M. Harris (D-Charles, Prince George's), another new delegate, will be on the Appropriations Committee.
The other Southern Maryland delegates and their assignments include: Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert) on Economic Matters, Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) on Health & Government Operations and Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) on Ways and Means.
In the Senate, Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) will serve on the Finance Committee, while Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary's) and Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) will both serve on the Budget and Taxation Committee.
Bailey will also serve on the Senate's Education, Business and Administration Subcommittee, while Jackson will also be on the Public Safety, Transportation and Environment Subcommittee.
Jackson will chair the Pensions Subcommittee, which will also include Bailey.
Maryland Matters, an online news site, posted the new committee assignments.
The General Assembly is led by Sen. President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County).