Southern Maryland education leaders talk racial equality during town hall

The superintendent of Calvert County public schools said he was surprised to hear former students talk about some of the racial injustices they experienced at school.
When he asked why one student did not report it, Daniel Curry said he was answered with, “Why speak up if no one is going to do anything anyway.”
He was answering a question Ongisa Ichile-Mckenzie, organizer of Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality, asked during a virtual education town hall last week where education leaders in all three counties addressed race.
Curry said during the July 9 event reporting racial injustices is on his list of improvements to make. He suggested creating an ombudsman for that purpose and Donovan Weekley, a St. Mary’s young adult leader and Great Mills High School graduate, pitched a hotline for students to contact when witnessing racial injustices.
Pamela Cousins, a Calvert school board member, acknowledged there are racial inequities within the school system.
“It’s not a huge issue we’re having, but it’s on-going,” she said.
Although about 13% of Calvert’s student’s are black, roughly one out of four black students were suspended or expelled during the 2018-2019 school year, according to state data. The same year, 28% of the arrests were of black students.
About 18% of black students attend St. Mary’s public schools, yet more than half of them were suspended and expelled last school year. And 65% of the arrests were of students who are black.
Charles County’s black students, 55% of its student population, made up 77% of their expulsions and suspensions, and 87% of the system's in-school arrests.
Dottery Butler-Washington, chair of the Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality’s education working group and former Charles County school board candidate, asked school leaders if they would support adding multicultural history to the school curriculum.
Maureen Murphy, president of the College of Southern Maryland, said they already have it, but added she would be happy to be part of the work to include in other school systems.
Kim Hill, superintendent of Charles public schools, said schools must follow the curriculum put in place by the state. What she can do, she said, is review the textbooks they have in place to make sure all races are represented since most are written by people with “European backgrounds.”
She and Curry said an African American history course is offered as an elective on the high school level in their two county school systems. Though not enough students have signed up for the course in Calvert, Curry said.
When it comes to black teachers, all three superintendents said they are hard to come by. Dozens of districts compete for as few as eight candidates of color at job fairs.
However, Latina Wilson, vice chair of Charles’ school board, said the question is not if school systems are recruiting black teachers, it’s if enough future black teachers are being produced. She called the lack of black teachers a “crisis.”
Hill said she will create a task force with 18 to 20 black employees of various job titles and have them tell her about their experiences as a black person on the job as well as what improvements can be made.
“So that when we recruit African American employees, we can keep them and grow them into leaders,” she said.
Curry said in Calvert equity has been a huge focus. Teachers receive racial bias training and were assigned to read “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “Stamped” by the same author.
They also have the Speak Up program, which encourages students to report inappropriate behavior. Curry said they are “just trying to give everyone the tools to address hate speech.”
Scott Smith, superintendent of St. Mary’s schools, noted the state-mandated equity policy his school system passed in December. He said resources will be realigned to make sure it’s equitable. He also mentioned an equity resolution recently signed by St. Mary’s sheriff and health officer.
Maryland's code of regulations state each school system must implement education equity as a policy. A state document defines "educational equity" as giving "every student access to opportunities, resources and educational rigor they need throughout their educational career to maximize academic success and social emotional well-being and to view each student’s individual characteristics as valuable."
“We’re almost like equity missionaries when it comes to this,” Murphy said.
She added that CSM has been listed as a top 250 community colleges by the Apsen Institute for its improvements in equity.
“When I think of equity, I think of the elimination of gaps,” Hill said.
She highlighted the graduation rates, which Smith said was a metric for measuring racial equity goals.
Tajala Battle-Lockhart, Charles County board member, said graduation rates do not matter if the graduate only has a fourth- or fifth-grade level of knowledge. She said teachers sometimes pass students before they are ready to move on.
“That’s why our graduation rate looks so great,” she said.
Calvert County, with a population of 15,936 students and 2,035 black students, has a graduation rate of 94.12% among all students and 92.09% among black students.
Charles County has a 27,108 students all together and 15,085 black students. Its graduation rates are 94.6% overall and 94.88% for black students.
St. Mary’s public schools, with 17,999 students and 3,291 black students, has graduation rates of 94.33% overall and 91.46% for black students.