Non-violent resistance is not done through social media.
University of Pennsylvania professor Mary Frances Berry spoke those words during a Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual event hosted by St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Berry, who teaches history and Africana studies, was the virtual event's keynote speaker.
"Being on Twitter or Instagram is not a non-violent protest," she said, noting one "has to be there" in person so the press covers you. She encouraged using social media, but noted that it can be used for surveillance, too.
Berry, who said she posed as a newspaper reporter while in college in order to go to Vietnam to write about the war there, encouraged viewers of the virtual event to "figure out a way to get around" those who oppose what they're trying to do.
"I'm in the getting-around business," she said.
"History teaches us to resist," she said, adding that King's experiences with presidents "wasn't always the most pleasant thing."
She noted that President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert, "didn't seem very interested" in the civil rights movement. "Bobby thought this movement was going to fizzle," she said, noting that she read presidential letters, papers and memos.
She added that the Kennedy administration invited King to speak at the 100th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation on Aug. 28, 1963, and King told them he was busy and didn't go.
And although President Lyndon B. Johnson signed civil rights legislation, his support for the Vietnam War was problematic for King. "He just couldn't stand it. It stuck in his craw," Berry said. She noted that Johnson declared a summit on civil rights and didn't invite King.
When King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, he was on his way to a multi-racial poor people's campaign, Berry said, noting this included Native Americans, Latino leaders and women.
"The economic agenda remains unfinished," she said.
"He loved to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted," she said.
She encouraged supporters of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump to talk to each other over common areas of agreement, citing Trump's signing of the First Step Act of 2019, a criminal justice reform law, as an example.
She said people should give to the homeless "for your own soul's sake."
In reference to critical race theory, Berry said it and the 1619 Project are important for understanding all histories. She encourages her students to read the U.S. Constitution, not just the 14th Amendment, which prohibits the deprivation of life, liberty and property without due process of law.
Some people don't understand why states are in charge of certain things, she said, referring to federalism. "Some times we didn't want the federal government in charge."
Berry said the Black Lives Matter movement "died and fizzled and we didn't get any of the things" that were wanted, such as national police reform and renewed voting rights legislation, although the latter is still being considered by Congress.
The BLM movement shouldn't have been about just getting rid of Trump, she said. "We should've gotten rid of Trump anyway but continued to fight for the other things."
Kelsey Bush, chief diversity officer at St. Mary's College, called Berry's words "very thought-provoking."
Janice Walthour, temporary president of the St. Mary's NAACP, said, "We are really fortunate to live in the state of Maryland." She noted that the state legislature mandated an equity policy in all of the state's public schools. St. Mary's public school system banned the Confederate flag on school property, she added.
In Charles County, NAACP president Dyotha Sweat said at a separate event that they are fighting for environmental equity and the right to vote.
“If we are to honor [King's] legacy 365 days of the year, we cannot be spectators. We have to get in the game, and we have to fight," she said. “We like to marginalize Martin Luther King to his 'I have a dream speech,' but he was more than that.”
“It is vital that we address both unconscious and overt bias to address equity," Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said, adding that Charles' commissioners affirmed that.
Voting rights was also a major talking point during Monday's meeting.
"Dr. King said that the foundation stone for democracy is voting," Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said during his remarks.
The Senate is expected to debate two voting rights bills: the Freedom to Vote Act, which addresses voter registration, redistricting and other issues, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would set federal guidelines for determining which states or political entities need pre-clearance to change voting practices.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) stated during his remarks that protecting voting rights was an important tool in combatting misinformation that led to the Jan. 6. insurrection.
"We are now engaged in a consequential struggle to ensure that the dream and the promise prevail over the lies and the violence," Hoyer said.
An NAACP event in Calvert County was canceled.