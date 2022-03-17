In March 2020 the world as we knew it came to a screeching halt as COVID-19 forced jobs, classrooms and sporting events to shutter as the world struggled to grapple with a new coronavirus.
As society came to grips with the virus, all but the most essential in-person activities were either closed or forced online to a virtual environment that became a central theme of the pandemic’s “new normal.”
But two years later in March 2022, with the advent of powerful vaccines and mitigation strategies, in-person activities are becoming the norm once again, including government meetings across Southern Maryland.
“I love to actually see applicants and see the residents in person. You’re able to respond quicker through the reading of body language, and I think the dialogue flows better,” La Plata Mayor Jeannine James told Southern Maryland News.
The town has transitioned to a hybrid style for its town council meetings, which includes both in-person participation and a virtual option through Microsoft Teams.
The council returned to an in-person meeting structure on Feb. 22, but some hiccups remained as doors to the town council meeting on March 1 were locked. James said that the problem was due to miscommunication, and vowed to ensure that future issues regarding access are remedied going forward.
Charles County commissioners re-opened their meetings to the public on March 1 after conducting meetings virtually since the pandemic began.
Charles lagged behind St. Mary’s and Calvert counties in returning in-person participation to county commissioner meetings, with Calvert returning to in-person last summer and St. Mary’s restoring public participation on Sept. 22, 2020.
Charles had planned for their current hybrid structure to start once the body returned from its summer break last September, but the delta wave forced those plans to be scrapped in August 2021. A similar return planned for the start of 2022 had to be postponed due to the omicron surge, county officials said.
The Charles commissioners’ conference room, also known as the Blue Room, has been modified to have a small audience space for commissioner meetings.
An overflow room made out of the lunch room just outside the Blue Room was created to provide more audience space, though both spaces went largely unused during this past Tuesday’s meeting.
Speakers could interact either in person or through a virtual option using Microsoft Teams.
“I believe quite frankly that this model will be the future of how government operates,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II said.
Conversations have occurred on a potential move back to the government building meeting room, but significant work is required to prepare that room for hybrid meeting use.
Other towns and government bodies have also returned to in-person meetings in the wake of heavily decreased COVID-19 cases.
The Indian Head town council hosted an in-person and virtual town meeting on March 7, with a discussion on how meetings will operate in the future planned for later this month.
Chesapeake Beach plans to hold its March 17 town council meeting in person, with full-in person meetings scheduled to resume on April 1, according to town administrator Holly Wahl.
The town of North Beach is also planning to host its April meeting in person with a virtual option available via Zoom.
All three county school boards welcomed residents back to public meetings as of last year.
St. Mary’s County’s Board of Education reinstated public participation on Aug. 12, 2020, while Calvert and Charles welcomed public participation last summer.
Currently Southern Maryland and the state as a whole are operating under significantly better COVID-19 metrics compared to earlier this year, according to the Maryland coronavirus dashboard.
The state on Wednesday had an average seven-day positivity rate of 1.5%.
St. Mary’s and Calvert counties were slightly above the state average at 2.35% and 1.68%, while Charles showed a region-low 1.34% positivity rate.
The state health department’s website, however, still shows there are still several deaths each week in the region related to COVID-19.
Reported cases in the region have been less than 200 each of the last three weeks, down from a record high of more than 5,700 in the first week of January.
