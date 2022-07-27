On Monday, members of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area met with Rep. Steny Hoyer to receive an update after a crucial vote to move forward with an official area designation.
Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) met with the steering committee a little over two weeks after House Resolution 2024 – Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 14.
The bill, if passed by the U.S. Senate and signed into law, would officially establish the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, which would encompass land in Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert and Prince George’s counties.
“What the objective is to have a robust knowledge of the historical things that have gone on in Southern Maryland and the history that’s been made here,” Hoyer told Southern Maryland News after Monday’s meeting.
Passage of the bill is a major milestone in a project that began in September 2020 with three public meetings to designate a national heritage area in the region.
National Heritage areas are recognized by the National Parks Service and are defined as “places where historic, cultural and natural resources combine to form cohesive nationally important landscapes,” according to the National Parks Service website.
Currently 55 such areas are recognized including three in Maryland.
National Heritage Areas must be signed into law by the president before they are officially recognized.
“It helps to raise our whole region so that everyone can get to understand that we have a real story, a national story, to tell. And it’s a big one,” Lucille Walker, executive director of Southern Maryland Heritage Area and Destination Southern Maryland, said.
Destination Southern Maryland released a feasibility study last November outlining the historical events that would qualify the region for a National Heritage Area.
Included in the report was the story of Margaret Brent, who was the first woman in the country to petition for women to have the right to vote.
Southern Maryland is also recognized as the area where the freedom of religion was first codified into law with the passage of “The Act Concerning Religion” in 1649.
The law was the first to protect the rights of religious individuals in the country.
The study also highlighted the Piscataway people who originally settled the land now known as Southern Maryland.
“This is exciting. This is a time where finally our stories as the indigenous people from this historical homeland comes into play and into the conversation with all of the other history that has been so well noted,” Francis Gray, tribal chairman of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, said.
H.R. 2024 was received by the Senate on July 20 and was referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.