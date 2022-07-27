On Monday, members of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area met with Rep. Steny Hoyer to receive an update after a crucial vote to move forward with an official area designation.

Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) met with the steering committee a little over two weeks after House Resolution 2024 – Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 14.

