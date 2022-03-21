Southern Maryland requires a multifaceted approach to increase the amount of affordable housing heading into the next decade.
Housing advocates spoke to members of the Southern Maryland legislative delegation on Friday morning, March 18, during a tri-county housing update.
“It’s going to require all of us working together, all of the stakeholders here, all of the senators and delegates and the federal delegation,” Del. Rachel Jones (D- Calvert, Prince George’s) said.
The situation with affordable housing has been exasperated by a stagnation of wages over the last two decades.
According to Melissa Bondi, state and local policy director at Mid-Atlantic at Enterprise Community Partners, household income in the state rose by 5% from 2000 to 2017.
Rents and wages dwarfed those modest gains, however, with rents rising by 34% statewide and home values by 46% over the same time period.
The crush of soaring rent and housing values has caused 32% of Maryland households, or 695,397 homes, to suffer from cost burdens in housing.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defined cost burdened households as families spending more than 30% of income on housing.
“We are simply not building enough affordable housing,” Bondi said.
The situation could cause concerns as data in the Maryland Housing Needs Assessment suggests that Maryland could grow from 2.32 million households to 2.5 million by 2030.
“We have to work together across our groups to advocate for housing for all,” Theresa Kuhns, vice president of government affairs for the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors, said.
Sandy Washington, executive director of LifeStyles of Maryland, said that a menu of housing options were required such as emergency walk-in shelters, project- and tenant-based vouchers, transitional housing and other supports.
Washington also spoke about a series of challenges to housing in general, including a lack of affordable housing that has led to a bottleneck of families living in shelters.
“If we have 90 days to get people out of a shelter and we can’t because they don’t have the income or the stock is not available, they’re stuck in that situation,” Washington said.
"It’s hard to say, ‘We have nothing here so we’re going to move you somewhere where there may be housing.' We don’t want to move people from their support network,” Washington continued.
LifeStyles of Maryland provides financial assistance, homeless outreach and other services for others in need.
The nonprofit organization opened a 50-person facility for homeless families and senior citizens in Waldorf last October.
The Southern Maryland delegation plans to have a follow-up meeting at a later date to further brainstorm how state legislators could improve the housing situation in the region.