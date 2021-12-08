Some folks will probably get all hot and bothered about congressional redistricting, but it might not have much effect unless a court ruling holds sway.
That's the word from St. Mary's College of Maryland political science professor Todd Eberly, who's worked at the college since 2007 and is oft-quoted by various news outlets based on his knowledge of the subject.
On Monday, Dec. 6, Eberly said that because Democrats have the votes, including super majorities in both the state House and Senate, they could tweak the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission's maps to make them even more Democrat-friendly than they already are.
As it stands, the commission — whose membership consisted of four Democrats, two Republicans and an independent — would provide Democrats with comfortable margins in seven U.S. congressional districts. The eighth district, which is currently represented by Rep. Andy Harris (R), would become a swing district because it would add part of Anne Arundel County to the Eastern Shore-dominated district. It would give the Democrat nominee a slight 2% advantage in party registration, although President Joe Biden (D) only won it by 0.03 percent last year.
History and political buffs may recall that Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's were included with the Eastern Shore district from 1972-1990, according to Maryland Matters.
Eberly noted that 10 years ago, some citizens tried a referendum on the then-proposed maps, only to see it fail overwhelmingly. Maryland Question 5 went down 64-34 in 2012. Such a referendum, were it to occur if enough citizens' signatures are gathered, would take place in November 2022, he said.
Eberly said that most folks don't have enough interest in the shape of congressional districts to change things. "Redistricting is something most people don't pay attention to unless they're involved in the process or just obsessed with politics," he said. "It's a difficult thing to get people to pay attention to."
During the St. Mary's County commissioners' Dec. 7 meeting, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) noted the interest that redistricting has had on the county level.
However, he noted that the Princeton Gerrymandering Project has given the state's Legislative Commission's Congressional map an "F."
"There's been a lot of local passion against gerrymandering and 'voter suppression,'" the St. Mary's commissioner said. "I hope to see that same passion directed at our state legislature because what the people in Annapolis are doing just isn't right."
A number of people packed a public hearing at the Lexington Park Library on Nov. 18 to lobby for the inclusion of Great Mills with Lexington Park in commissioner district 4, among other concerns, including those of racial and ethnic minorities.
The all-Republican St. Mary's redistricting board unanimously revised its map on Nov. 30 to include Great Mills with Lexington Park in a district, among other changes. The board approved it as the final map on Dec. 7 without making any changes in a 3-2 vote.
Among the changes proposed by the state's Legislative Redistricting Commission include making Congressional District 5 even more Democratic by 5.4 percentage points. The district has been represented by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) for years. A phone call and email to Hoyer's press team for comment on the proposed map were not returned by deadline.
Although he hails from GOP-dominated St. Mary's County, Hoyer has made a habit of pasting his Republican opponents, largely due to the fact that his district stretches into Democrat-friendly territory to the north and includes Charles County and part of Prince George's County. If approved by the legislature, the Democratic margin in his district would increase from 38.7 to 44.1%, based on voting in the 2020 presidential election.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) defended the use of the legislative commission to work on congressional redistricting, instead of a citizens' commission created by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) that consisted of three Republicans, three Democrats and three independents.
“The governor’s map was given respect. He had a hearing. He just didn’t get what he wanted,” Wilson said. “That doesn’t mean the process is broken.”
Wilson called the legislative commission’s changes to the 2011 congressional map dramatic, but emphasized that even though that map was controversial, it was deemed legal.
Eberly said it's very likely that a court will decide the fate of any map approved by the legislature. "I have no doubt someone will sue," he said. The likelihood of such a suit prevailing is another story, however.