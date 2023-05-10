Southern Maryland News, an APG Media of Chesapeake publication, took home eight awards this year from the Maryland, Delaware D.C. Press Association’s annual contest recognizing the best in the region’s journalism.

The MDDC held its awards show online this year from May 2 to 4, and also returned to an in-person luncheon and conference, which was held May 5 in Annapolis. There were more than 1,400 entries from about four dozen member publications among the 85 award categories covering editorial, advertising, design and more, according to a release from MDDC.


JESSE YEATMAN