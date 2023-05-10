News teams from APG Media of Chesapeake, which owns Southern Maryland News, pose for a photo after their respective wins from the Maryland, Delaware and D.C. Press Association. Pictured from left in the back is Mike Detmer, MacKenzie Brady, Connie Connolly, Tom McCall, Demetrius Dillard, Angie Price, Conner Bolinder, Marty Madden, Chad Campbell, Darryl Kinsey Jr., Ben Terzi and Megan Loock. Doug Bishop is front left, standing in front of Brady.
Southern Maryland News, an APG Media of Chesapeake publication, took home eight awards this year from the Maryland, Delaware D.C. Press Association’s annual contest recognizing the best in the region’s journalism.
The MDDC held its awards show online this year from May 2 to 4, and also returned to an in-person luncheon and conference, which was held May 5 in Annapolis. There were more than 1,400 entries from about four dozen member publications among the 85 award categories covering editorial, advertising, design and more, according to a release from MDDC.
Contest categories were broken down by circulation division. One best of show among all circulation divisions was given for each award category.
Staff writers Darryl Kinsey Jr. and Marty Madden, along with former staff writer Caleb M. Soptelean, brought home a first place award for state government coverage for their story “Cannabis legalization, PFAS ban top session.” The story, which ran April 15, 2022, functioned as a recap of last year’s Maryland General Assembly session.
Soptelean also won a first place award in the religion category for his story last fall titled “From TV production to the pulpit” about the Rev. Peter Ackerman at Christ Church Episcopal in Chaptico.
Kinsey won second place for his continuing coverage involving a gun range in Charles County. He also won second place for local government coverage for his Dec. 16, 2022, story “Chaos follows censure reveal” about the ongoing discrimination allegations against a sitting Charles County commissioner.
Madden picked up two second place awards as well. He was honored for his story printed last summer titled “Region floating through a national lifeguard shortage” in the business category and for the Dec. 9, 2022, story “County files injunction against farmers” in the grown and land use reporting category.
Sports writer Ted Black won a second place award for his story recapping North Point High School’s football team capturing the state title last December. This is the third year in a row Black won an award in the sports story category.
Managing editor Jesse Yeatman won second place for Page 1 design after submitting the Aug. 12, 2022, front page of Southern Maryland News to the contest.
Nine different publications of APG Chesapeake, the parent company of Southern Maryland News, won a combined 50 awards in this year’s contest.
The entries for the contest, which covered stories published in 2022, were judged this spring by news media professionals at the Louisiana Press Association.
There are several top awards given across all divisions to the publication. These include the James S. Keat Freedom of Information Award for demonstrating use of public information act requests in its reporting and Best Moves, which highlights the most important thing MDDC member organizations did in 2022. The Baltimore Sun won the James S. Keat Freedom of Information Award for a breadth of reporting using public records and data. The Catholic Review won for its Best Moves submission, for their redesign and rebranding.