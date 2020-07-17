On Friday, July 10, Director of Operations for DC Military and Southern Maryland News John Rives appointed Eli Wohlenhaus as the executive editor of the newly formed Southern Maryland News.
“Eli, who has been a vital part of the editorial departments for DC Military and APG, is the perfect fit to lead this new publication's content,” said Rives. “You can see his energy and enthusiasm throughout this paper.”
A Calvert County resident, Wohlenhaus had previously been the editor for APG's DC Military publications, which included a military lifestyle magazine, two weekly base newspapers, base guides and community guides. He also served as the special section manager for APG, which includes publications such as the Health Impact Section that published in June and the Chesapeake Bay Wedding magazine that publishes bi-annually.
"I am honored to be a part of the Southern Maryland News team," Wohlenhaus said. "I am grateful to [former editors] Meghan Cady, Darwin Weigel and Donnie Morgan for all the encouragement, support and advice they gave me throughout this process."
Wohlenhaus joins a well-rounded staff.
"I am lucky to be working alongside talent like Associate Editor Jesse Yeatman. His news acumen and relationship with the community are very strong," Wohlenhaus said.
Southern Maryland News also boasts the 2020 Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Press Association Rookie of the Year Kristen Griffith as well as several other new and experienced journalists.