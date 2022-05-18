Southern Maryland News, an APG Media of Chesapeake publication, took home six awards this year from the Maryland, Delaware D.C. Press Association’s annual contest recognizing the best in the region’s journalism.
The MDDC held its awards show online this year from May 9 to 13. There were some 1,500 entries from 48 member publications among the 85 award categories covering editorial, advertising, design and more, according to a release from MDDC.
Contest categories were broken down by circulation division. One best of show among all circulation divisions was given for each award category.
Staff writer Ted Black took home a first place award in the Sports Story category for “Northern makes its own history” about the school’s football team winning the state championship last fall. This is the second year in a row Black took top honors in the category.
Staff writer Caleb M. Soptelean won a second place award for General News Story for his piece titled “Trooper cleared in teen's death” written about the April 13, 2021, police shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Leonardtown.
Staff writer Darryl Kinsey Jr. won second place in the State Government category for his story titled “Candidates scramble during redistricting uncertainty in region,” which was published Nov. 26, 2021, and outlined the campaign strategies leading into this year’s legislative redistricting.
Former staff writer Dan Belson won a second place award in the Breaking News Photo category for his photograph “Wishing you well” of a dog being rescued from a well in Callaway in February 2021.
Page designer Jennifer Helmer won second place for Feature Page Design for her Community section page layout of the Jan. 22, 2021, story “When being told to go take a hike is a good thing” about the American Chestnut Land Trust’s hiking challenge.
Helmer combined with Executive Editor Eli Wohlenhaus for a second place win in the for the standalone advertising-driven special publication for the “At Ease” military lifestyle magazine published by Southern Maryland News, which can be found at dcmilitary.com.
Nine different publications of APG Chesapeake, the parent company of Southern Maryland News, won a combined four dozen awards in this year’s contest, including four best of show awards.
The entries for the contest, which covered stories published in 2021, were judged by news media professionals at the Missouri Press Association.