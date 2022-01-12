Charles County
La Plata man charged with robbery
On Jan. 6, Kevin Morgan, 41, of La Plata was charged with felony robbery and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and attempted theft between $1,500 and $25,000 for an alleged assault that took place Dec. 12.
According to charging documents, deputies from the Charles sheriff's office were called to a convenience store on the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for reports of the alleged attack. An employee of the store stated he was taking a deposit bag with $15,000 inside to a bank when Morgan allegedly demanded the employee to hand it over.
When he refused, Morgan allegedly punched the victim, grabbed the bag and attempted to flee, but the employee was able to retain possession and re-enter the store.
Surveillance video allegedly caught Morgan walking to the rear of the building after the attack and entering a red BMW sport utility vehicle before leaving the scene.
Waldorf man arrested for first-degree assault
Devrick Edward Jackson, 33, of Waldorf was arrested on Jan. 3 with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second degree-assault and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
The alleged attack took place on Jan. 2 in the 2300 block of Hope Circle in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, a woman stated that Jackson, to whom she is married, was angry that a male coworker was texting her.
Jackson allegedly attempted to get a hold of the woman's phone, a Samsung S21 valued at $1,400, but could not unlock it, and began choking her.
Charging documents state that when their son entered the room, Jackson stopped the assault and took the phone in another attempt to unlock it. When he was unable to, Jackson allegedly threw the phone at the woman, striking her in the face. Jackson then pushed her to the ground and slapped her several times, charging documents state.
The woman complained of injuries to her knee and a swollen lip, a small scratch on her right elbow and unspecified injuries to her neck.
Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies were notified of the attack the following day leading to Jackson’s arrest.
Two arrested after argument
Leonard Otis Johnson, 64, and Llewellyn Adolphus Tibbs, 60, both of Nanjemoy, were both charged on Jan. 8 in an alleged altercation over stolen cigarettes and liquor that took place last August.
According to charging documents, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies first responded to the 4400 block of Chicamuxen Road for a reported armed robbery.
When officers arrived, they fist made contact with Johnson, who alleged Tibbs pulled out a machete and stole a pint of an unidentified liquor from him.
When officers later made contact with Tibbs, he stated that Johnson had allegedly stole a pack of cigarettes from him at knife point.
Charging documents note that Tibbs’s story changed several times during questioning, with Tibbs later stating they were arguing about the stolen cigarettes when both men pulled knives on each other.
Tibbs alleged that Johnson reached into a bag that he was carrying and said he had a gun and would shoot him, but Tibbs did not see a gun at the time.
Tibbs was charged with felony armed robbery, felony robbery and felony first-degree assault, as well as three misdemeanors for theft, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and second-degree assault.
Johnson was charged with felony first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for theft, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and second-degree assault.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Murder charge against Savoy dropped, still faces manslaughter charge
After the St. Mary's County state's attorney's office dismissed a second-degree murder charge, a 23-year-old Lexington Park man still faces manslaughter, negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and contributing to manslaughter charges, all felonies.
Machiavelli T. Savoy, who appeared in St. Mary's Circuit Court on Jan. 5 via Zoom, also had seven other charges dismissed without prejudice, or nolle prossed — sale/transfer of a stolen firearm, unlawful taking and unauthorized removal of a vehicle, and four drug-related charges.
Savoy still faces numerous other charges, including 12 firearms-related charges, resisting arrest and a traffic citation for allegedly attempting to elude police.
He is charged in the March 3, 2019, death of Carol Jean Anderson, 87, after the 1995 GMC Jimmy that Savoy was driving crossed the centerline on Pegg Road and collided with a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anderson.
On Jan. 5, substitute Judge C. Philip Nichols Jr. of Prince George's County denied a motion from Savoy's attorney, Justin Eisele, to have the venue changed.
Savoy has been held in jail since March 2019. His most recent trial date of Jan. 10 was postponed. The state of Maryland postponed all trials that were scheduled to start between Dec. 20, 2021, and Feb. 8 due to the ongoing pandemic.
Lexington Park man charged with attempted murder
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office arrested Frederick Lee Weems, a 42-year-old Lexington Park man, early Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault after Weems allegedly broke into a neighbor's residence and stabbed someone multiple times and fled on foot.
Police located Weems in his nearby home. After negotiations, he was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m.
The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road, a press release states. Weems was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault. The victim was flown to an area trauma center.
Callaway man charged with drug distribution, failure to register as sex offender
Irvin Joseph Branson III, 40, of Callaway was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with failure to register as a sex offender and providing false information, both misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 23.
On Jan. 5, Branson was arrested in Lexington Park and charged with two felonies for possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute and two misdemeanors for illegal drug possession. According to a charging document, Branson allegedly had 45 grams of marijuana along with crack cocaine.
Branson said he was homeless, but failed to register within three days of becoming homeless. Branson allegedly said he couldn't find a job other than drug dealing. He was convicted of a third-degree sex offense in March 2006.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
St. Mary’s man charged for threats against Owings woman
A 38-year-old St. Inigoes man is facing a felony charge for allegedly threatening an Owings woman, police reported.
Calvert sheriff's Deputy Peter Aurich wrote in court papers the victim’s statement that on Dec. 29 she received a text from her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Alan Norton, stating he had a picture of her in the nude. Norton is alleged to have demanded $2,500 from the woman or he would post the photo on the internet.
Aurich stated in charging papers that the “demand and harassing threats” placed the victim “in a state of fear and intimidation.”
According to court records, a summons for Norton was issued on Jan. 3. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for Feb. 14 in district court.
Virginia fugitive nabbed in Calvert
A 33-year-old Capitol Heights man wanted for larceny and failure to appear in court in Fairfax County, Va. was arrested Jan. 3 in Calvert County. According to court records, Edward Davon Briscoe was charged by Calvert sheriff's Deputy Taylor Strong on New Year’s Day with obstructing and hindering, and making a false statement to an officer. The following day Briscoe was released on his own recognizance.
On Jan. 3, Briscoe was arrested by Deputy Tyler Bowen and charged with being a fugitive from justice. After two bail reviews in district court Briscoe was incarcerated on a no-bond status. Court documents state that on Jan. 5 Briscoe voluntarily waived extradition to Virginia.
A hearing on the local charge related to being a fugitive is scheduled for Feb. 4 in district court. A hearing on the previous charges is scheduled for March 25.
Huntingtown man charged with assault
What began as a verbal argument before escalating into an alleged assault has landed a 31-year-old Huntingtown man behind bars, police reported. Carlos Diaz-Palomeque was arrested at his home without incident after a 41-year-old female told police about an incident that allegedly occurred on Dec. 26 at Diaz-Palomeque’s residence.
The victim stated Diaz-Palomeque grabbed her by the throat and threatened to kill her, Trooper Mark Whitman reported in charging papers. The victim refused to be transported to a local hospital.
Following two bail reviews, Diaz-Palomeque remains in the detention center on a no-bond status. The court has ordered the defendant not to contact or harass the victim.
A hearing on the charge is scheduled for Jan. 21 in district court.
St. Leonard man facing multiple assault charges
A 43-year-old St. Leonard man who allegedly threatened three occupants at his residence with harm during an incident Saturday is being held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center.
Calvert sheriff's Deputy Herschel Wilder reported in court papers that William Paul Hurst allegedly went on a drinking binge that lasted several days prior to the incident, during which he brandished a shotgun and baseball bat.
One of the victims told Wilder that Hurst was “a convicted felon” and should not be in possession of a gun.
At one point during the altercation a call was made to 911 by one of the alleged victims.
Wilder said Hurst left the house when he learned police were en route. He was located a short distance from the home, reportedly “walking up and down the road yelling and screaming.”
After being arrested Hurst was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, three counts each of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Hurst was also charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of crime of violence with a minor present and intoxicated public disturbance.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 4 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN