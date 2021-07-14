Charles County
Waldorf man arrested on distribution, weapons charges
A 23-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop allegedly revealed drugs and a handgun on July 7.
Charging documents say that officers stopped Jai-von Trevor Cole, 23, of Waldorf on St. Ignatius Drive after his vehicle was observed with illegal tint.
During the stop, officer K. Larrain of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle.
When the officer asked for Cole’s driver’s license, documents say that Cole stated he did not have it on his person, but did produce a paper copy of his Maryland Identification Card.
Documents stated that Cole was asked several times about marijuana in the vehicle, to which he answered no both times.
A probable cause search allegedly found a 9 mm handgun, which documents say a search of the serial number flagged the weapon as stolen. Charging documents also say that a digital scale, sandwich bags, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found in the search.
Cole was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, use of a firearm in drug trafficking, and distribution with a firearm, all felonies. He was also charged with six misdemeanors related to weapons, possession and drug paraphernalia.
Hughesville man arrested on assault charges
A 36-year-old Hughesville man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault after an alleged attack at a residence on the 16000 block of Overhill Way on July 5.
According to charging documents, Officer Stine of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the victim, Jennifer Patsy Parker.
The report states that Parker accused Jermaine C. Goldring of attacking her after Parker came to the residence to return a set of keys left in her vehicle.
“While standing outside the listed residence, an argument occurred and Goldring ran toward Parker in an aggressive manner that indicated he was going to assault her,” charging documents said.
Allegedly Goldring produced a pocket knife, and chased the victim back to her vehicle. He is accused of stabbing the driver's side door with the knife, as well as reaching through a window that was slightly ajar to unlock the door.
The report states that Goldring struck Parker several times in the head, face and chest. Parker complained of a knot to the head as well as other injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three men arrested on firearms charges
A Bryans Road man was one of three men arrested on July 6 and charged with multiple weapons charges after a firearm was found during a traffic stop.
According to documents, a Charles County sheriff’s officer stopped a black Lexus on Route 301 across from South Potomac Church just before midnight on July 6 for an inoperable headlight.
During that stop, three individuals were in the vehicle. The driver was identified as Vincent Rose Jr., 23, of Bryans Road.
Charging documents say that officers initiated a probable cause search after allegedly detecting the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. During the search, an officer allegedly found a handgun in a bag on the rear seat, as well as marijuana in the rear passenger door.
Rose, Delante Antonio Ambort, 19, of La Plata and Jamal Dean Allen, 22, of White Plains were arrested and charged with misdemeanors for the handgun. Ambort was also charged with illegal possession of a registered firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, both misdemeanors.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Lexington Park man charged with shooting at woman in vehicle
Rejon M. Barnhill, 20, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault along with reckless endangerment and four firearms-related charges after he allegedly shot at a vehicle that a woman was driving.
According to a court document, Tiffany Monique Farmer was driving in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park at 5:56 p.m. on Friday, July 9, when her vehicle was shot. Police responded and observed several males in the area. Farmer reported that the men ran toward her vehicle as she was attempting to leave. Her vehicle was struck twice, a charging document states. Officers located two spent shell casings in the 46500 block of Columbus Drive.
Barnhill's bond was set at $25,000 on July 12.
Woman allegedly stole $3,800
Khadijah Latoya Ford, 27, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft after she allegedly withdrew $3,800 from a Cash App account of Timothy Knott.
Knott said he was at a hotel in Lexington Park on March 29 when a woman gained access to his cell phone without his authorization. A subpoena was issued for identifying information from the money transfer app, and a summons was issued for Ford.
Thomas charged with ring camera thefts
Summonses for felony theft and eight counts of misdemeanor theft were issued for Joseph Dale Thomas, 62, of Lusby after he allegedly stole eight ring cameras in eight separate incidents from a Target store in California between Jan. 30 and Feb. 21. The ring cameras were valued at $1,590.
Leonardtown man charged with vehicle theft
According to a criminal information filing, Randy Aloysius Wathen, 33, of Leonardtown was charged with felony theft and felony unlawful taking of a vehicle from Tammy Wathen. He also was charged with three misdemeanors — illegal possession of tramadol, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. All of the incidents allegedly occurred last year on Oct. 20.
Mechanicsville man charged with vehicle theft
Brandon Cather, 31, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony theft and felony unlawful taking of a vehicle. The incident allegedly occurred July 4.
According to a court document, Cather stole car keys from his mother while she was sleeping. A black 2013 Honda Fit was registered to Donna Barden. It was recovered later that day by Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies after investigation of Cather for unrelated crimes.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Lusby man pleads guilty in sex case
On July 6, Donald Allen Hayes, 31, of Lusby entered guilty pleas to charges of sex abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sex offense, displaying an obscene item to a minor and solicitation of child pornography.
According to a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, last December the Calvert sheriff’s office received a report of a sex assault involving a 13-year old victim. Another minor victim, age 16, was identified during the investigation. Court papers revealed one of the teens was allegedly sexually assaulted by Hayes in the Lusby area sometime last fall.
On Jan. 21, Hayes was interviewed by detectives “and confessed to sexually assaulting both victims.”
According to court records, attorneys representing Hayes are Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) and Michael Leslie Adams. Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero is the prosecuting attorney.
Driver injured, cited after high-speed chase
On July 10 emergency crews were dispatched to Ward Road in Dunkirk for an auto crash with a motorist trapped. Dunkirk fire and rescue units arrived on scene to find one person pinned in the driver’s seat of a BMW bearing Texas tags. Huntingtown units arrived and quickly went to work with Dunkirk units to free the trapped motorist, who was flown to a trauma center in stable condition.
Court records show the crash was investigated by Deputy Nick Savick of the Calvert sheriff’s office. According to court records, the motorist was identified as Jerrod A. Dunham, 32, of Silver Spring. Dunham was allegedly fleeing police when the crash occurred. He is alleged to have traveled at speeds exceeding 100 mph at one point during the pursuit.
Dunham was issued 11 traffic citations for, among other things, speeding, negligent driving, reckless driving, driving on an unopened roadway and failure to control speed to avoid a collision. Fines assessed with the charges total $2,440.
Woman facing assault charges
An early morning fracas at a Lusby residence Sunday resulted in charges filed against a 28-year-old Prince Frederick woman.
According to charging documents filed by Deputy Kamrhen Parks, he was dispatched to a physical assault involving two females. The victim had called 911 during the physical argument.
“The control center advised they could hear a lot of screaming in the background, then the line disconnected,” Parks stated. The center contacted the victim, who stated she had a broken nose.
One of the women, identified as Taylor Nicole White, had blood on her clothes and she was yelling at the other woman on the porch. Parks observed the other woman had blood all over her face and her nose appeared broken.
The charging papers allege White threw a chair at the victim’s face during the argument. While the victim was attempting to phone for help, White allegedly grabbed the victim’s hair “and started to slam her face against the pavement next to her mailbox,” Parks stated.
The victim was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center.
White was charged with first-and second-degree assault. On Monday, she was released on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held on Aug. 11 in district court.
Fugitive from Virginia nabbed
A St. Mary’s County man wanted for failure to return property in Arlington, Va., was arrested July 10 in Calvert County. Court records show the arrest of Abimel Siena Tani, 41, of Great Mills was made by Trooper Brendan White of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack. Tani was being held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center.
MARTY MADDEN