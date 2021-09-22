Charles County
La Plata man arrested for burglary, home invasion
During the afternoon of Sept. 13, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 300 block of Caroline Drive for a report than an apartment had been broken into. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Ryan Alexander Heaney, 30, standing on the balcony of one of the apartments.
According to the victim, Candice Jones, Heaney had allegedly used his truck to climb onto a lower balcony before reaching her apartment, charging documents read.
“Victim Jones advised that defendant Heaney was banging on the sliding glass door so hard she thought he was going to break the glass and gain entry to her occupied apartment,” documents continued.
Heaney was taken into custody and charged with first and third-degree burglary and home invasion, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor trespassing.
Man indicted for felony firearm possession
A Waldorf man was indicted on Sept. 13 on a felony weapons charge after a traffic stop that occurred in June.
According to charging documents, Dmetrius Edgar Barnes, 30, was caught speeding in the area of Washington Avenue and Shining Willow Way. When deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Barnes allegedly fled to a parking lot at an apartment complex at the intersection of Kent Avenue and East Hawthorne Drive.
During the stop, an overwhelming odor of marijuana was allegedly detected, leading to a probable cause search.
A search revealed a Polymer 80 9 mm handgun, allegedly found on the floor of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Barnes, who was ineligible to own a handgun, was then booked on felony possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, and a misdemeanor for illegal possession of ammunition.
Several cell phones, scales and baggies were also recovered, but no actual marijuana was recovered from the vehicle, according to charging documents.
Virginia Beach man caught with marijuana, cash
A Virginia Beach, Va., man was caught with close to 170 grams of suspected marijuana and more than $14,000 in cash in a traffic stop that took place on northbound Route 301 last Sunday.
According to charging documents, Maryland Transit Authority officers allegedly stopped Stephon Jamar Cuffee, 29, due to an issue with the window tint on his silver Kia Cadenza. During the stop, officers allegedly detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle.
Two small bags of suspected marijuana was allegedly found in the center console, with more marijuana and a scale were found in the backseat area of the vehicle.
A black bag filled with $10,000 in cash was allegedly found in a black plastic bag found in a book bag in the vehicle, with another $4,478 found in side pockets in the bag.
Cuffe was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and possession of production equipment, as well as two misdemeanors related to possession of paraphernalia and marijuana over 10 grams.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
California man indicted for rape
Daniel Paul Murphy, 20, of California was indicted Sept. 13 on two second-degree rape charges, one sexual abuse of a minor charge and two third-degree sex offenses, all felonies. He allegedly committed the crimes with a girl under 14 between April 22 and Aug. 7.
Couple charged with theft
Crystal Yvette Goldring and Ernest Donald Walker were both charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property for allegedly causing $90,000 worth of cleanup and renovation costs to a Leonardtown house that they were evicted from after they were evicted.
In a statement filed by Matthew Driskill of Greenwich, Conn., the couple allegedly tore up wallpaper, destroyed a home alarm system, drew on all the walls, poured oil on a stove top, poured glue down the sinks, put paint on the showers, tubs and garage, rubbed feces on windows, spread herbs and other kitchen products all over the house, broke a wooden railing on the steps and broke door handles. The damage allegedly occurred on or around June 1. No ages were available for the couple.
In the statement, Driskill said Walker refused to add Goldring to the lease for the house on Coventry Drive so that she could protect her job from civil court accountability. Walker was evicted for refusing to add his wife to the lease. In addition, Walker allegedly stole $3,000 worth of items. Summonses were issued on Sept. 15.
Hollywood man charged with sex abuse of a minor
Robert Phillip Thompson Jr., 35, of Hollywood was charged with one count of felony sex abuse of a minor and two felony third-degree sex offenses.
Thompson allegedly committed the crimes with an unrelated 8-year-old girl. According to a charging document, Thompson allegedly asked the girl to marry him when she gets older and admitted to touching her inappropriately and kissing her.
Thompson allegedly said he was looking forward to going to jail rather than remaining at his residence. St. Mary's sheriff's office Deputy D. Sidoorowicz stated that he got permission to speak with Thompson from his guardian. The incidents took place on Holly Lane in Oakville, the charging document states.
Two men from Lexington Park indicted for assaults
Patrick Hart, 24, of Lexington Park was indicted for felony third-degree burglary, felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor assault for allegedly breaking into the California home of Laura Soule on Jan. 22.
In a separate case, Charles Henry Thompson, 27, of Lexington Park was indicted for felony and misdemeanor assault and six misdemeanor gun charges on Sept. 13 after he allegedly assaulted Nathaniel Taylor on July 26. He was ordered held without bond on Sept. 14.
Hollywood man charged with assault
John Edward Miller, 57, of Hollywood was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly got into a fight with his friend's son, grabbed his neck, pushed him to the floor and strangled him. The male juvenile had bruising on his neck, chest, arms and face, a charging document states. The incident occurred in the 24600 block of Morgan Road in Hollywood. Miller posted a $20,000 bond on Sept. 19.
Waldorf man charged with assault
David Allen Pasqualle, 51, of Waldorf was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly threw Christina Santoiemma down steps and struck her on the right side of the face with a wooden baseball bat.
She had bruising to her face and a minor cut near her right eye, a charging document states. The incident occurred in the 28100 block of Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
Two indicted for child abuse
Peggy Jean Passmore, 34, of California was indicted Sept. 13 on a felony child abuse charge. According to a charging document, Passmore allegedly caused physical injury due to cruel or unusual punishment to a minor whom she had temporary care, custody or responsibility for between July 1 and Oct. 31, 2019.
In a separate case, Michael Leonard Semiklose, 36, of Lexington Park was indicted Sept. 13 for felony child abuse and felony rifle possession by a convicted felon. The first offense involved his child.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Jury convicts St. Leonard man of animal abuse
On Sept. 15, a Calvert County Circuit Court jury found Kenneth David Bonolis, 58, of St. Leonard guilty of one count of animal abuse. According to a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney's Office, Bonolis was seen by employees of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter striking his dog in the facility’s parking lot.
According to court records, the incident happen Dec. 19, 2019, and the animal was seized and rescued. Investigation of the incident was handled by Calvert sheriff’s office Sgt. Roscoe Kreps. Local animal control also assisted in responding to the incident. Bonolis was served with an arrest warrant in March 2020 in connection with the incident.
Bonolis is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8. according to the state’s attorney’s office, Bonolis is facing a maximum of 90 days in jail.
Woman charged with felony theft from Owings business
An Upper Marlboro woman was charged Sept. 13 with theft $1,500 to under $25,000 for allegedly stealing $3,576.22 from her former employer, an Owings business. A court summons was issued that day.
The victimized business owner had contacted the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 10.
Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Ashley Aley reported in court documents that the accused, Sarah Elaine Aboulmouna, 33, is alleged to have made 33 unauthorized transactions with a company card and “did not ask for permission for any of the transactions.”
Court records sho Aboulmouna was hired by the business in April and terminated Aug. 11 “due to not performing her duties as assigned." The first unauthorized transaction allegedly occurred on Aug. 1, according to charging papers. After she was fired and the unauthorized transactions came to light, Aboulmouna’s ex-employer gave her a week to pay back the money, but she failed to do so.
A preliminary inquiry regarding the charge is scheduled for Nov. 15 in district court.
Sports bike speeder charged
On Sept. 16 during the early evening hours, Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Taylor Strong observed a sports bike traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick. Strong clocked the bike on radar at a speed of 95 mph.
A traffic stop was attempted and a vehicle pursuit began. The sports bike traveled southbound Route 2/4 at speeds over 120 mph, Strong stated in charging papers. The pursuit continued on Western Shores Boulevard, to St. Leonard Drive, St. Leonard Road and onto northbound Route 2/4. The pursuit ended at a roadblock set up by police at the Ball Road intersection after the cycle struck a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle.
The driver of the 2000 Yamaha YZFR1 was identified as Kevin Francis Thompson, 32, of Loveville.
Thompson was charged with felony second-degree assault for striking a police vehicle and malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. He was issued traffic citations for attempting to elude police, speeding, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, violating license restrictions.
He posted $5,000 bond on Sept. 17 and was released. A court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 13 in district court.
Unsolved property damage goes to Crime Solvers
On Sept. 12, Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Robert Shrawder responded to a location on Patuxent Avenue in Solomons for the report of damaged property. The complainant said someone removed the valve stems on his vehicle’s tires and let all the air out, resulting in four flat tires. The estimated value of damaged property was $1,000.
Anyone with information on this any other unsolved crime is urged to call Crime Solvers. Citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN