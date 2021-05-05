Charles County
Tenant’s items removed in Indian Head
Carlin Coppage, 51, of Mechanicsville faces a felony theft charge after he allegedly removed nearly $3,800 worth of a tenant’s items out of a home on April 24. In a sworn statement, Indian Head resident Justin Adams said the circuit court granted Coppage possession of the home on April 3. Adams said he was in the process of moving out on April 24 and went to pick up a truck to remove the rest of his belongings, but when he returned, the door was locked and the fence chained.
Among the items Adams said he was unable to retrieve include: $700 in food as he had just gone grocery shopping, three flat screen TVs, a refrigerator, window AC unit, deep freezer, tools, steam cleaner, two dressers.
Adams said he received a text that said, “Contact us when you get a truck, and we will let you get your items,” but he was never contacted. Adams said he did not receive an eviction notice.
Fraudulent solar contract alleged
Dorreen L. Morgan, 61, of White Plains faces a felony fraud charge after allegedly signing up Bernard Morgan for a solar contract without his permission on a home in the 1200 block of Fescue Court in La Plata. The alleged victim said Dorreen Morgan used doc-u-sign to sign his name to a sales contract and financial statement worth $66,928 so that her son could obtain a large sales commission for solar panels with Vivint Solar and LoanPal Sales.
Assault over son alleged
Zenobia Ottley, 32, of Hagerstown faces charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor assault and theft after she allegedly pushed through a front door, physically assaulted a man, kidnapped his dog and stole his cell phone at 10 p.m. on April 30.
The man said he had a “very swollen eye” and that Ottley’s sister, who was unnamed in the complaint, struck him with her fist. Ottley allegedly told the man that she would return his dog when she gets her child.
The man said Ottley is the mother of his son’s child. The man said he called the police to the 2200 block of Flora Springs Road in Waldorf, but the women had already left. Sometime later, the dog returned to the home.
Caleb M. Soptelean
St. Mary’s County
Ridge driver in fatal crash indicted
A Ridge man who was involved in a crash on Three Notch Road near Wildewood Boulevard last December, which turned fatal for one motorist days after the crash, faces negligent manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs charges after being indicted by a grand jury this week.
Michael Shane Wilkerson, 43, faces the charges following the Dec. 7 crash where his 2003 Chevrolet Blazer crashed into a 2016 Ford Explorer, injuring 75-year-old Geraldine Florence McClanahan, 75, of Prince Frederick, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
McClanahan’s condition worsened a week later, and she died the next week on Dec. 15.
Wilkerson is scheduled for an initial appearance on the charges on June 21.
Teen indicted for alleged sex abuse
A St. Mary’s grand jury handed down an indictment against Henry Michael Schnitker, 18, on two counts of sex abuse of a minor within the household and two counts of a third degree sex offense.
The indictment alleges Schnitker touched an unnamed minor, who was under 14 years old, inappropriately, and asked the minor to touch his penis. Schnitker is being held without bail at the detention center.
Man accused of wallet snatching
A Clements man faces a single robbery charge following a woman’s report that he took her wallet from her purse and ran away while she was in the St. Mary’s Square parking lot.
Charging papers accuse William A. Krell of taking the wallet as the woman exited her car which was parked in from of the Weis store before allegedly running off into the woods behind Sheriff Miedzinski Way.
Police located Krell as he was running back onto the sidewalk of Great Mills Road, and arrested and charged him with robbery.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Beach man facing assault charges
A 28-year-old Chesapeake Beach man is free after posting $5,000 bond following his arrest late last week on assault charges.
The defendant, Lucas Randall Baker, was charged after deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault during the early evening hours of May 1. According to court documents, deputies detected signs of an assault when they examined the female victim.
According to Deputy Cody Shoemaker, the victim agreed to a domestic violence screening and was determined to be “high danger risk.”
Baker was charged with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and crime of violence with a minor present. A hearing in district court regarding the charges is scheduled for June 1.
St. Leonard woman wanted on felony theft scheme charges using a ‘cash app’
The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack is recommending charges for a 29-year-old St. Leonard woman who allegedly stole approximately $5,000 from an elderly man by withdrawing money from his bank account via a “cash app.”
According to court documents, the accused, Lealyson Page Wright, was taken to a detox center “and cannot be contacted at this time.”
Wright has been charged with theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000, credit card counterfeiting $1500 to under $25,000 and fraud identity theft $1,500 to under $25,000.
A preliminary inquiry into the charges is scheduled for June 21 in district court. The case was investigated by Trooper Lindsay Woolman.
Circuit court guilty pleas and sentencings
The following defendants entered guilty pleas in Calvert County Circuit Court on April 26.
Diana Lynn Bell, 61, of Lusby, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute. She is to be sentenced July 12.
Thomas Wilson Brown Jr., 55, of Sunderland pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Brown was given five years of supervised probation.
Silkk Fitgerald Tucker, 31, of Great Mills, pleaded guilty to one count of handgun in vehicle. Tucker will be sentenced June 4.
Ethan James Abbott, 21, of Port Republic entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault. The charge stems from a July 4, 2020, incident. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. Abbott was given a 10-year sentence with all but one day suspended, plus three years of supervised probation.
Marty Madden