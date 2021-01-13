Charles County
Man dead after Dec. 16 3-vehicle crash
The driver at fault in a Dec. 16 crash, Matthew Robert Eppley, 22, of Charlotte Hall, was pronounced dead Jan. 6 as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
A 36-year-old Mechanicsville woman who was driving a Chrysler Pacifica is still being treated at a hospital. The crash involved three cars, including Eppley’s Ford Mustang and a Chevy Silverado, on Trinity Church Road north of Old Sycamore Road in Allens Fresh. The driver of the Silverado, a 35-year-old man from Waldorf, suffered injuries which are not life threatening.
Nurse faces 25 charges for forged prescriptions
A Waldorf woman is facing two felony and 23 misdemeanor charges related to forging prescriptions.
Alice Adobea Atiemo, 49, was charged in a complaint filed by Charles sheriff’s office Detective Cheyann Harris. From January through August last year, Atiemo allegedly mailed and emailed fraudulent prescriptions to obtain prescription drugs, including Keflex, Levothyroxine and Paroxetine.
Based on an investigation by Dr. Fatima Mohiuddin in Oxon Hill, she discovered several unauthorized fraudulent prescriptions that were filled at pharmacies. The Walmart in Waldorf provided photos of Atiemo on several dates in question, the report states.
Based on a task force officer’s investigation, Atiemo “used her job and knowledge and computer to fraudulently manufacture prescriptions for her own use,” according to a court document, which states that she was a nurse.
Atiemo was served with a summons on Jan. 6. A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.
Funeral home owner faces misdemeanor charges
Kimberly Briscoe-Tonic faces misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and second degree assault based on testimony of White Plains resident Kristin N. Wilson.
Wilson, who was an employee of a funeral home co-owned by Briscoe-Tonic in Waldorf, alleged that on Jan. 6 at 12:05 p.m., Briscoe-Tonic “became extremely irate” and backed her into a corner and put her finger in her face while they were in a small closed-in space at the business. “She forcibly struck my hand as I lifted it to keep her from getting closer,” Wilson said in a Charles County Circuit Court document.
Wilson said Briscoe-Tonic was discussing text messages from the previous day. Briscoe-Tonic was served a summons on Jan. 7.
La Plata man faces assault, endangerment charges
Antonio Demar Gordon, 31, of La Plata faces first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment charges from a Jan. 3 incident. According to a court document, Gordon assaulted Deja Latima Watkins in the 600 block of Piscataway Court in La Plata.
Charging papers filed state that Gordon was involved in an altercation in front of the La Plata residence with his girlfriend of four years over alleged infidelity. According to the report, Gordon attempted to drive off in Watkins’ vehicle, a Mercury Sable, with Watkins on the vehicle.
Watkins said she was standing in front of the vehicle when Gordon drove forward and struck her knee. Watkins then fell down and Gordon ran over her legs, she said. No medical attention was needed, but Watkins had a cut under her lower lip, bruising to her leg and a cut on her kneecap area.
Police said they found less than 10 grams of marijuana on Gordon. He was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 4 and told by Judge Kenneth A. Talley to have no unwanted contact with the victim and to stay away from her residence.
Two found asleep outside credit union
Christopher Allen Hayes, 27, of Marbury faces two felony charges of drug possession with intent to distribute along with four misdemeanor drug-related charges after a Jan. 2 incident outside NRL Federal Credit Union.
Officer Casey Phillips reported that he found two people sleeping in a green Ford F-150 pickup in a drive-thru at 1024 St. Nicholas Drive in Waldorf. Hayes, who was in the driver’s seat, had a large fixed-blade knife on his lap that Phillips said he grabbed before waking Hayes.
Officers found 22 capsules in the vehicle that a field test indicated was heroin, Phillips wrote. Also found was a scale and 6.3 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy. A passenger in the vehicle, Brittany Nicole Montgomery, 26, of Waldorf, faces a misdemeanor theft charge from Dec. 23.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Heroin allegedly hidden in jail cookie pack
A St. Mary’s jail inmate faces drug charges following allegations by correctional officers he was caught attempting to hand a quantity of heroin to another inmate, concealing it in a package of cookies.
Nicholas Bond, 31, was being monitored by staff when he attempted to give the cookies to another inmate, charging papers allege, when a correctional officer intercepted the cookies and found a white powdery substance contained in two paper bag pieces wrapped in cellophane. Bond was later found to have possessed more of the substance in his anus, charging papers allege, and he confessed that it was heroin.
He was charged with possession with intent to distribute while in confinement as well as two other drug possession offenses.
Man accused of hospital scuffle
Police used physical force on a 22-year-old man who was being ordered out of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Jan. 8.
Charging papers filed by Maryland State Police Trooper Rachel Kaszubski allege Antonio M. Rangel of Glen Burnie refused to leave after his diagnosis, and allegedly shoved a chair at Kaszubski, who wrote she attempted to take down Rangel and got into a brief scuffle where she left a laceration on his eyebrow.
Rangel was charged with second-degree assault along with other misdemeanors related to his alleged conduct with officers, as well as trespassing.
Intoxicated man accused of assault
A California man faces two assault charges following police arrival at an alleged disturbance early in the morning on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Charging papers accuse Marcus T. Briscoe, 24, of striking a woman at the residence who attempted to break up a fight between him and the mother of his child, prior to police’s arrival. An officer reported in charging papers Briscoe had grabbed his arm upon questioning.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Halloween shooting suspect charged
A North Beach man is facing charges of reckless endangerment and weapons violations in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last Halloween night at a party in Sunderland. According to court records, both the victim and witnesses told state police the incident stemmed from an argument that erupted during the party.
The charging papers filed by Senior Trooper Thomas Davis states that friends of the victim drove him to CalvertHealth Medical Center after they located him “on the side of the property suffering from a gunshot wound.” The victim was subsequently flown to MedStar Hospital in Washington, D.C.
The alleged gunman was identified by the victim’s family two days later. The family members claimed Kamren D’Marcus Goldring, 18, was the shooter. Nearly three weeks later, the victim identified Goldring from a photo array.
In late December, a Calvert Sheriff’s Office detective told Davis he had interviewed an acquaintance of Goldring’s regarding another crime. That individual told police he wasn’t at the party in Sunderland but that he had spoken to Goldring regarding the incident. According to court documents, the individual was told by Goldring “that a guy pulled a gun on him and he acted in self-defense.” It was learned that Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Goldring recently and recovered a 9 mm handgun and a large amount of money.
On Jan. 5, an assistant state’s attorney suggested Goldring be charged with reckless endangerment, possession of firearm and handgun on person. After initially being held without bond, Goldring was released Jan. 7 after posting $1,000 bond.
A hearing on the charges has been scheduled for April 26 in district court. According to court records, one of Goldring’s attorneys is Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles).
Woman charged with identity and credit card fraud
A Prince Frederick woman is charged with several counts in connection with an alleged credit card scheme that victimized her neighbors. According to court documents, an investigation into the charges was initiated last November. According to Detective Ted Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, 10 unauthorized accounts had been opened in the victims’ names.
On Dec. 8, Yates and Detective Joshua Buck interviewed the suspect, Patrice Michelle Thomas, 51, at the sheriff’s office. “During the interview, Patrice confessed to opening the accounts using the personal information of” the victims, Yates stated in court papers. She said the victims “gave verbal consent, as long as she paid the accounts and didn’t go overboard.”
Items purchased through the accounts included a flat-screen television, a diamond ring, clothing and home furnishings.
Yates then interviewed the victims, who “adamantly denied ever giving consent to Patrice to obtain loans in their names with the exception of two vehicles circa 2015.”
According to court records, Thomas was charged with four counts of fraud identification information theft between $1,500 and $25,000, two counts of fraud identification information theft between $100 and $1,500 and eight counts of applying for a credit card with false identification.
A preliminary inquiry into the charges Thomas is facing is scheduled for March 22 in district court.
Cops recover stolen guns
A Dunkirk man is facing a felony charge after his arrest Jan. 7 after police executed a search and seizure warrant at his home in the Cavalier Country subdivision.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, members of the agency’s criminal investigations bureau and special operations team conducted the raid after identifying Robert Karl Swanson III, 41, as a suspect in a June 2020 theft case involving stolen firearms.
“Five reported stolen firearms were recovered in addition to numerous other stolen items belonging to the victims,” a sheriff’s office report stated. Deputies also recovered several battery-operated power tools.
According to court records, Swanson was charged with rogue and vagabond and theft between $1,500 and $25,000. He was released on his own recognizance.
The case is being investigated by Detective Walt Wells. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 21 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN