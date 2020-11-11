Charles County
Shots allegedly fired at father
A father dropping his daughter off at her mother’s home fled when the mother’s husband allegedly fired a gun in the driveway on Sunday, according to a charges application filed against Robert W. Reynolds.
Charging papers say the girl’s father told officers Reynolds had initially told him to leave the driveway after dropping the girl off, and heard four to five shots fired before fleeing the driveway. The incident allegedly arose from a verbal altercation over the phone where “things became heated.”
Reynolds was charged through a criminal summons with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Robbery suspect sentenced to 12 years
A White Plains man accused of robbing 228 Market and Liquor in October 2019 received a 12 year sentence last week after pleading guilty in June to armed robbery and other related offenses, according a release from the state’s attorney’s office. Dimitrius Martaz Hamlett, 26, will be on supervised probation for five years after his prison term for the Oct. 1, 2019, robbery, where two store employees reported a suspect entered the store, pointed a gun, and demanded cash, at one point shooting into the ceiling.
Investigation found Hamlett, Lawrence Trequan Fields, and Quintin Marcell Johnson had planned to rob the store days prior, but on the day of the robbery, Fields stayed at a hotel and let Hamlett and Johnson drive his car, which Johnson drove and dropped Hamlett off at the store with. The pair also allegedly robbed a store in Prince George’s, the release says. Fields was sentenced in February to 410 days in jail for conspiracy to commit robbery, and Johnson received a six-year active sentence in June.
Man accused of using rake in robbery
An Indian Head man faces a robbery charge on another man’s allegation he and another subject robbed him of his cell phone while using a rake as a weapon on Saturday, according to charging papers which allege Curtis Ray Pierce, 52, did not hit the man with the rake, but did take his cell phone.
Another subject identified as “Toby” beat the man with a rake, the man told police in charging papers, after Pierce allegedly demanded an owed $20 back and later took his phone, which was found in Pierce’s apartment. Pierce was arrested on Saturday and released following a Monday bail review.
Construction waste allegedly dumped at bowling alley
A Temple Hills man faces an over-100-pounds littering charge after a bowling alley manager reported a load of miscellaneous construction waste, including drywall, tile and a bath tub being left in a dumpster. Surveillance video identified the man dumping as Jairo Jose Aguilar Morales, 44, charging papers say.
St. Mary’s County
Gun fires through apartment wall
A Lexington Park man faces several reckless endangerment charges after allegedly accidentally firing a round while cleaning his gun at his apartment in the St. Mary’s Landing complex. Charging papers accuse Wayne Hilliard of reckless endangerment after police investigated a report of gunshots at an adjacent apartment, where the family said they had heard a gunshot and found a bullet hole in the bathroom.
When speaking with Hilliard, police say he “appeared to be extremely intoxicated” but said he had been cleaning his revolver, which fired a round. He was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment.
Man accused of impersonating cop
State police in Leonardtown determined a man wandering outside of their barrack was not a state trooper as he had allegedly identified himself as on Saturday, and arrested him on dangerous weapon charges.
Charging papers say Benjamin Ray Hamlet, 31, of Leonardtown had told two officers at the barrack he was with a variety of law enforcement entities, including that he is a state trooper from the Annapolis barrack, a U.S. marshal, under the Secret Service and with Maryland Natural Resources Police. Hamlet later told a court commissioner he works for the U.S. Army as a “ranger/guard” and makes $150,000 a year, court records say.
A search to Hamlet’s arrest uncovered two knives, charging papers say, which Hamlet said were for “personal protection, and to protect [other officers] if something happened,” charging papers allege.
Traffic stop finds gun, false identity
A man sleeping in a vehicle with allegedly stolen tags was arrested on Saturday following a police search of the car, where Demetri Ashe, 22, allegedly told police a different name and false birth dates before lawmen located a handgun, which Ashe said belonged to his friend, charging papers allege.
Ashe later told officers he used the false name to get re-hired at Target in California after being fired, charging papers say.
Calvert County
Man pleads guilty in cat-beating case
A Huntingtown man accused of beating a cat with a metal object has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to court records. Matthew James Baker, 29, was charged in April and later indicted after police responding to a call for animal cruelty located a seven-month old cat in a trash bag outside of a North Solomons Island Road address.
The cat was non-responsive and bleeding from the back of its head, according to a release from the state’s attorney’s office, with trauma consistent with the cat having been beaten with a metal object. The cat was humanely euthanized, and investigation determined Baker had chased the cat into a bedroom at the home and beaten it. Baker is awaiting sentencing currently scheduled for late January.
Police taser North Beach man six times in motel incident in St. Leonard
Police in Calvert allegedly responded to the same motel room off St. Leonard Road twice on Sunday evening after reports of a man falling into his motel room window, breaking the glass.
Charging papers allege Tristao Commodore, 43, of North Beach was intoxicated as the calls for service were made, and gathered a crowd outside who were watching the incident unfold. On the second call, Commodore allegedly refused to be arrested and an officer tasered him six times to eventually arrest him, after allegedly shoving the cop. Commodore was charged with several misdemeanor offenses and later released.
Delivery driver accused of stealing cop’s Trump sign
A Doordash driver is facing theft and littering charges after an off-duty cop spotted him allegedly stealing a campaign sign from his front yard on Sunday, according to charging papers.
Court papers accuse Cayden James Prioleau, 19, of stealing Deputy Shane Naughton’s Trump sign as Naughton was off-duty parked in his driveway, and officers later found the sign lying on the shoulder as though someone had thrown it out of a car window as Naughton pulled out to conduct a traffic stop.
DAN BELSON