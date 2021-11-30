Charles County
Waldorf woman arrested for unlawful taking
On Nov. 25, Charles sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in the area of Leonardtown Road and Old Washington Road when a Mitsubishi Outlander, valued at $26,000, with Florida registration plates passed by.
According to charging documents, a check of the car’s registration through the National Crime Information Center flagged the car as stolen through a report to the Boston Police Department by Enterprise Rental Car.
Charles deputies then initiated a stop and removed the driver, Tamaurice Nicole Williams, 27, of Waldorf and performed a check of the car’s VIN through the National Crime Information Center database. When that check also allegedly returned the same stolen report, Williams was placed under arrest.
Allegedly, Williams was driving the car on loan from a friend, but Williams was unable to provide information on the friend's whereabouts or any other information on the person.
Williams has been charged with felony theft between $25,000 and $100,000 and felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
White Plains man charged with assault
On Nov. 25, Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for the reports of an alleged domestic assault.
A female informed deputies that the previous day, she was allegedly attacked by Maurice Benson Fisher, 53, of White Plains at their residence in the 11000 block of Tolkien Avenue.
According to charging documents, the woman attempted to pass by Fisher while the two were in the corner of the kitchen after an apparent argument over finances. When the woman attempted to duck under Fisher, he allegedly forced her to the ground and began choking her.
Fisher allegedly let up, but choked her a second time against the countertop when the argument started again. The woman allegedly broke away and locked herself in a bedroom.
Charging documents state that Fisher eventually broke the door to gain entry to the room and apologized before gathering his belongings to go to work.
Deputies observed injuries to the woman's face and neck, including abrasions on her neck, a swollen eye and lacerations on her forehead.
Fisher has been charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Woman charged with theft, destruction of property
Valleigh M. Simmons, 47, of Waldorf has been charged with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 after allegedly stealing $11,470.05 from multiple accounts from a person she resides with at the 11000 block of Calico Woods Place in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, Simmons, an ex-romantic partner of the victim, allegedly made several unauthorized purchases between the dates of Oct. 18 and Nov. 29.
Simmons allegedly made the withdrawals through cash apps from two accounts at Spectra Credit Union and M&T Bank.
Charging documents state that Simmons was placed as the fiduciary of the M&T Bank account to assist with the victim’s finances, but instead used $7,000.75 for her own use.
Simmons allegedly had access to the Spectra account to make a food purchase for the victim, but allegedly made multiple withdrawals and transfers to the tune of $4,469.30.
Simmons was also charged with misdemeanor malicious destruction of property for allegedly knocking four holes into a wall of the property. Simmons stated she hit her head, but according to charging documents, no injuries were observed.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's police briefs
California man charged with theft of services
Rodney Wilson Embler, 56, was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 when he allegedly took his vehicle from a repair shop without paying for service on July 16.
According to a charging document, Embler took his tan 2003 Chevy Trailblazer from AAMCO Transmission Services in Lexington Park without paying $3,598 for repairs. Embler allegedly used a spare key to take the vehicle, which was locked, and fled to North Carolina. A summons was issued. Embler also has a warrant out of Charleston, S.C. for check fraud, the document states.
Hollywood man charged with arson threat, animal cruelty
Anthony Lavelle Proctor, 30, of Hollywood was charged with one count of arson threat and two counts of animal cruelty, all misdemeanors, after he allegedly threatened to burn down a woman's house and burn her car on Oct. 13 after she asked him to leave her residence in the 25500 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, where she had allowed him to stay for 2 or 3 weeks.
The woman said Proctor was disrespectful to her and her 11-year-old daughter. He allegedly whipped a 2-year-old dog, kicked it and caused its nose to bleed and struck it with a closed fist.
Scotland man charged with assault
Kevin Tyler Coleman, 28, of Scotland was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend around the neck, pushed her down and stomped on the right side of her head six or seven times on Nov. 19.
The woman suffered a partially ruptured right eardrum and had a minor abrasion on her right cheek, a charging document states. The incident allegedly occurred in the 14700 block of Eisenhower Way in Scotland.
Coleman was held without bond on Nov. 19.
Lexington Park man charged with burglary, theft
Carlos I. Hernandez-Ticas, 21, of Lexington Park was charged with felony third-degree burglary, misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary and felony theft after he allegedly entered the unlocked front door of a residence, entered a bedroom and stole four rings valued at $12,000 on Nov. 15.
When questioned by police, Hernandez-Ticas allegedly admitted to the crime, said he was drunk and couldn't remember how many rings he took. Security camera footage captured him entering the home, a charging document states. Bond was set at $50,000 on Nov. 17.
Port Republic woman charged with theft of $9,900
Teresa Moran Farman, 69, of Port Republic was charged with four felony counts of theft of between $1,500 and $25,000, four felony counts of ID theft, and one felony count of felony scheme for allegedly using Zelle to withdraw $9,900 from her ex-boyfriend's bank account between Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.
According to charging papers, Farman and her ex-boyfriend were together for six years but he moved out of her home in August. Farman said her ex-boyfriend owed her $17,000 from a loan.
Port Republic man charged with assault
Markko Darvelle Morsell, 31, of Port Republic was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, a felony crime of violence against a pregnant woman and misdemeanor theft of less than $100.
In a sworn statement, his ex-girlfriend said Morsell came to her Cape Leonard Drive home drunk and forced her to drive him to an illegal drug sale. While driving her car, Morsell allegedly strangled her, brandished a firearm and threatened to kidnap her infant child.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
D.C. man charged with felony theft, drug possession
On Nov. 21, Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Christopher Murphy made a traffic stop on a U-Haul Chevrolet pickup with Arizona tags in Owings on Route 4 at Doris Drive. Murphy stated in court papers that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Quantities of suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana, plus drug paraphernalia and cash, were located in the truck.
According to Murphy, the driver of the truck, Khalil Tyron Price, 39, of Washington, D.C., said he didn’t know the truck had been stolen.
Price was charged with felony theft and possession of drugs and paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance the following day.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Virginia fugitive nabbed
A 24-year-old man wanted on charges of writing bad checks in Loudon County, Va., was arrested in Calvert County on Nov. 28, court documents revealed. Isaac Paul Augustine Carter, who is identified as a resident of Canoga Park, Calif., and Elkridge, was taken into custody by Deputy William Durner.
After initially being held without bond, Carter was released on his own recognizance on Monday. A court document states Loudon County authorities are accusing Carter of uttering, identification theft and use of an ID with intent to defraud over $500.
According to court records, Carter has declined to waive extradition. A district court hearing on the matter was scheduled for this week but had not been concluded at press time.
Woman charged with arson threat
A 21-year-old Prince Frederick woman is being held without bond after threatening to harm several people and set a house on fire following a verbal argument on Nov. 24.
Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Cory Mister stated in charging papers that the defendant, Elizabeth Jo Pollitt, allegedly threatened to stab people at a Prince Frederick residence and reportedly poured gasoline on the house’s porch. Mister stated he detected the smell of gasoline when he arrived to investigate the reported disturbance.
Pollitt was arrested, and while being led away in handcuffs repeated verbal threats, Mister stated in court papers. Pollitt is charged with arson threat, threat of mass violence and disorderly conduct.
Waldorf man charged with stealing trailer
A 49-year-old Waldorf man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a Charles County woman’s trailer, which was found on Nov. 15 at the Calvert County Fairgrounds.
According to charging papers filed by Calvert sheriff's Deputy A. Morrison, the victim told investigators she had driven from Calvert to Charles and when passing the fairgrounds off Route 231 “noticed the trailer towed by an older model jeep Cherokee that looked the same as hers.”
When the woman got home she realized it was hers as the trailer was missing from the residence. She told investigators the trailer was valued at approximately $4,200.
When the victim returned to the fairgrounds to reclaim the trailer, the accused, identified in court records as Shawn Christopher Starcher, arrived and claimed the trailer was his.
In addition to being charged with theft, Starcher was issued seven traffic citations, including unauthorized license plate display, operating an unregistered vehicle on the highway and unlawful use of a historic passenger vehicle.
Homeowner reportedly thwarts burglary
On Nov. 17, a Dunkirk resident living on Vanous Road reported to the Calvert sheriff’s office that two unknown white males entered the home through an unlocked sliding glass door.
The the would be burglars were confronted by the homeowner and fled the residence. One of the men is described as heavy-set, approximately 5-foot, 8-inches to 5-foot, 11-inches tall with blond hair. The other male had a stocky build. Both were between the ages of 20 and 30 and were wearing surgical masks. They were seen entering a gray, older model passenger vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen during the incident.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators of this case can call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN