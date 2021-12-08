Charles County
La Plata woman, 27, charged with assault
Erica Lynn Richardson, 27, of La Plata was charged on Nov. 30 with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and failure to obey a lawful order after an alleged incident on Nov. 26.
According to charging documents, officers with the La Plata Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Port Tobacco Road and found Richardson allegedly hitting a male identified as her boyfriend with a broom stick handle.
Richardson allegedly failed to obey two orders given by officers to stop striking the male.
According to charging documents, the male stated he and Richardson had an argument before a consensual sexual encounter between the two. Richardson allegedly attempted to cut herself with a knife several times during the argument, but the male disarmed her twice. On the third attempt, Richardson allegedly swung the knife toward the male.
There were no visible injuries on the male, but he complained of pain in his side due to the strikes from the broom handle.
Woman, 21, arrested for theft
Alyssa Nicole Terry, 21, of Waldorf was charged on Dec. 6 for felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme between $1,500 to $25,000 for a series of alleged thefts that took place in November.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to a business in the 3000 block of Leonardtown Road on Nov. 19 and spoke with a male who identified himself as the business owner.
The man alleged that Terry stole $2,127 from the register in multiple thefts that took place between Nov. 4 and 18.
The owner also stated that on Nov. 13, Terry purchased three products totaling $54 and then refunded the costs and took the money from the register.
Terry is also accused of putting five unidentified items on hold at the store and then took them without paying at the end of her shift.
According to charging documents, Terry was a new hire who was being watched when the owner noticed the alleged thefts taking place.
Waldorf man, 56, arrested for motor vehicle theft
David Aloyious Baker, 56, of Waldorf was arrested on Dec. 1 for felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
On Nov. 30, Charles sheriff’s deputies responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Pinefield Road in Waldorf for a disabled vehicle. Deputies found an unoccupied red Dodge Ram 1500 running and parked on the curb.
A search of the license plate returned the vehicle as stolen through Prince George’s County.
Deputies later found Baker during a call for an alleged burglary in the 12000 block of Council Oak Drive in Waldorf.
Baker allegedly told his sister that he stole the vehicle, but while questioned by officers, was evasive in answering.
According to the victim, Baker allegedly took the keys to the vehicle while intoxicated at the victim’s residence in the 21600 block of Meadow Wood Lane in Aquasco, Prince George’s County. The victim allegedly told Baker not to drive off with the truck, but Baker ignored the request.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Port Republic man, 31, charged with assault
Markko Darvelle Morsell, 31, of Port Republic was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, a felony crime of violence against a pregnant woman and misdemeanor theft of less than $100.
In a sworn statement, his ex-girlfriend said Morsell came to her Cape Leonard Drive home drunk and forced her to drive him to an illegal drug sale. While driving her car, Morsell allegedly strangled her, brandished a firearm and threatened to kidnap her infant child.
Lexington Park woman, 34, charged with assault
Kendra N. Brooks, 34, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor neglect of a minor after St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Alexander Tasciotti responded to a residence in the 46400 block of Munley Lane in Leonardtown on Dec. 2 and said he saw Brooks on top of her daughter, holding her down with her arms and weight.
The female victim had a small abrasion on her neck and scratches on her shoulder, the charging document states. The daughter said she said, “Stop, you are going to kill me,” and said her mother said, “Die then.”
The daughter said she allegedly was starting to see stars and had trouble breathing. The mother alleged that her daughter threw a plate at her while she was holding an infant and struck her in the head and attempted to hit her.
Trooper arrests three after traffic stop in Mechanicsville
Three people are facing drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges following a traffic stop on Route 5 at Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville on Friday, Dec. 3.
Police searched a vehicle based on probable cause and allegedly found multiple glass smoking devices, all containing cocaine, a press release states.
Kevin Maurice Walls, 59, and Michelle Sinlao Alvarado, 37, both of Lexington Park, were charged, along with Sandra L. King, 44, of Great Mills. Walls and King had outstanding warrants from St. Mary’s County, a Maryland State Police press release states. Each was charged with one count of misdemeanor drug possession and one count of drug paraphernalia possession. Walls also was charged with possession of a dangerous drugs in a place of confinement.
King was ordered held without bond on Dec. 3 and 6. She faces two felony charges from March 12 — drug possession with intent to distribute and drug possession-large amount — along with a misdemeanor drug possession charge. She was indicted on those charges on July 12.
Walls posted a $1,500 bond on Dec. 3.
Alvarado was released on her own recognizance on Dec. 3. She faces a felony charge of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful removal of a motor vehicle, stemming from April 21. She also faces two misdemeanor charges in that case for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Alleged door kickers charged
During the early morning hours of Dec. 3, Deputy John Ashley of the Calvert sheriff’s office responded to a report of a break-in on Silver Rock Road in Lusby. A man identified as Michael Dean Pistorio, 21, allegedly damaged the front door of a residence by kicking it.
According to charging papers, a man who was with Pistorio tried to stop him from kicking the door and was nearly assaulted for interfering. The female occupant of the home told Ashley that Pistorio sent her a social media message threatening her life.
Ashley reported in court documents that Pistorio told him he had belongings and mail inside the residence. No mail and belongings of his were located inside the residence. No charges were filed against the man who accompanied Pistorio to the residence.
Pistorio was charged with first- and third-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct. Later that day, Pistorio was freed after posting $2,500 bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges has been scheduled for Dec. 28 in district court.
In a separate incident on Dec. 4, Deputy Thomas Buckler responded to Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. A man identified as Michael Sean Marshall, 35, of Lusby allegedly attempted to kick in a door to a residence.
When Buckler arrived at the scene, Marshall, who was identified as the person who kicked the door, began to walk away from the scene, even though Buckler ordered him to stop. He was subsequently apprehended and detained.
According to court papers, the homeowner told Buckler the incident was preceded by a verbal argument. The homeowner told the deputy he had been target practicing with a .22 rifle in a field behind his home when Marshall began yelling at him.
“Marshall remained uncooperative and changed his story multiple times,” Buckler stated in court documents.
Marshall was charged with attempted third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order. He was released Dec. 5 after posting $3,000 bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 20 in district court.
Lusby man charged with assault
A 35-year-old Lusby man is facing felony assault charges after allegedly beating a woman and threatening to kill her.
In charging papers, Deputy Tyler Bowen stated the incident happened Sunday at a home on Alamo Lane. The deputy said the victim told police she fled the house and locked herself in a vehicle. She was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for an evaluation.
Bowen said when deputies arrived as the scene they observed “a dresser and clothing scattered all over the front yard.”
A man identified as Joseph David Wessels was arrested at the scene.
In court documents, Bowen stated the alleged assault was the result of a verbal argument Wessels and the woman had over another woman who was reportedly at the home. The other woman left the residence when the argument ensued.
Wessels is charged with first-and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 6, he was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 5 in district court.
Unsolved theft probed
On Nov. 23, Deputy William Durner responded to a business on South Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The complainant told the deputy that between Nov. 18 and 23 someone stole a 1987 black heavy-duty utility trailer from the parking lot. The value of the stolen property is $7,000.
Anyone with information on the theft can call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or contact Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Homeowner reportedly thwarts burglary in Dunkirk
On Nov. 17, a Dunkirk resident living on Vanous Road reported to the Calvert sheriff’s office that two unknown white males entered the home through an unlocked sliding glass door.
The would-be burglars were confronted by the homeowner and fled the residence. One is described as heavy-set, approximately 5-foot, 8-inches to 5-foot, 11-inches tall with blonde hair. The other male had a stocky build. Both were between the ages of 20 and 30 and were wearing surgical masks. They were seen entering a gray, older model passenger vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen during the incident.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators of this case can call Crime Solvers.
MARTY MADDEN