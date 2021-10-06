Charles County
Nanjemoy man, 20, charged with solicitation of child pornography
Daevon Stuart Hayes, 20, of Nanjemoy was charged on Sept. 28 with felony solicitation of child pornography and a misdemeanor charge of displaying obscene material to a minor.
According to charging documents, Hayes allegedly requested pornographic images from a 14-year-old victim on June 8 in a conversation recovered from a social media platform.
Two days later, Hayes allegedly received three videos and an image from the victim that charging documents stated were pornographic in nature.
During an interview with Charles sheriff’s deputies, the victim allegedly confirmed that she and Hayes would send obscene photos to one another and engaged in explicit conversations.
Charging documents stated that Hayes had been in contact with the victim since September 2020, when the victim was only 13 years old.
Waldorf men arrested on weapons charges
On Oct. 3, Charles sheriff’s deputies were in the area of Leonardtown Road and Washington Avenue in Waldorf when they allegedly heard gun shots.
During a search of the area, officers observed a silver Honda with no headlights speeding along Smallwood Drive and followed the vehicle to the Swallwood Drive Park and Ride. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, a passenger, later identified as Kelvin Lynell Brawner, 32, in the Honda allegedly fled the scene with a black AR-15 style rifle.
Brawner was allegedly found hiding in a drainage ditch on the northbound side of Crain Highway.
The driver, Eric Lamont Figeroux, 26, remained with the vehicle and was arrested on the scene.
Deputies allegedly recovered the weapon, identified as a Panther Arms Model A15, as well as a Taurus G2 handgun in the woods that were dropped by Brawner, according to charging documents.
Figeroux was charged with two felonies for possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, as well as several firearm related misdemeanors.
Brawner was charged with felony firearm possession with a felony conviction as well as other firearm related misdemeanors.
Man, 19, charged with theft
Joshua Michael Holt, 19, has been charged on Sept. 27 with felony theft after he was found in possession of a vehicle he was not authorized to use.
An off-duty La Plata Police Department officer allegedly made contact with Holt on June 2 near the Deluxe Inn to serve an active search warrant.
According to charging documents, Holt was seated in a silver Ford Fusion, valued at $25,000, which he stated he owned. However, a search of the car’s vehicle identification number stated that the Fusion belonged to a Colonial Beach, Va., man.
Despite not being the owner of the vehicle, charging documents say Holt was allowed to leave the scene because the car had not been reported as stolen. Officers later made contact with the car’s owner, and it was determined the vehicle was taken from a service station where the car was supposed to be worked on.
No known address was listed for Holt in charging documents.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Woman allegedly stole $1,747 from her father
Amanda Rae Bailey, 38, of Leonardtown was charged with one count of felony theft for allegedly using her father’s debit card to rack up charges online totaling $1,747.
The charges were made between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, according to charging papers filed by officer Shawn Shelko. Bailey also faces seven misdemeanors for the thefts, which she allegedly confessed to on Sept. 30. A summons was issued on Oct. 1.
Man faces felony assault charge
Juan C. Lemo, 47, faces a felony assault charge, along with seven misdemeanors for assault, malicious burning, arson, malicious destruction of property, handgun on person, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and public intoxication.
According to a filing by state Trooper Posch, the offense took place on Oct. 1. No address was provided for Lemo.
Police look for help in shooting
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the shooter of a 33-year-old man that occurred at 12:44 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, in the 45700 block of Horsehead Road in Great Mills.
The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center, a press release states.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Edward Vogt at 301-475-4200, ext. 78145, or by email at Edward.Vogt@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Leonardtown Middle School juvenile faces weapon charge
A 13-year-old Hollywood boy faces a misdemeanor charge of having a dangerous weapon on school property following a Sept. 29 incident. A letter from Leonardtown Middle School Principal Deborah Dennie noted that a referral was made to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Babcock said the incident occurred shortly after noon on Sept. 29 when a utility knife and brass knuckles were found in the student’s book bag by school staff. A non-custodial referral was made to juvenile services.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Lusby man charged with assault, drug possession
A 36-year-old Lusby man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman with a knife was charged with first-degree assault Sunday. The defendant, Robert Allen Demarr, was apprehended after he fled the residence where the threat was made.
According to Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy William Durner, two K-9 units found Demarr, who initially resisted arrest. Durner stated Demarr was found to be in possession of suspected oxycodone. The knife allegedly used during the incident was not located, Durner reported in charging papers.
Demarr was additionally charged with second-degree assault, possession of drugs, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. According to court records, he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held Nov. 2 in district court.
Drug charges filed against Prince Frederick woman
On Oct. 2, charges were filed in district court against a 60-year-old Prince Frederick woman in connection with a May 27 traffic stop in Chesapeake Beach which yielded a quantity of drugs.
The defendant, Tina Louise Deyarmin, allegedly had in her possession quantities of amphetamine and dextro amphetamine, oxycodone hydrochloride, burprenorphine and naloxone sublingual.
During the stop in the area of Bayside Road and Chesapeake Village Boulevard, deputies also confiscated a cellphone, $540 cash and drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, Deyarmin was charged with three counts of felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute and four counts of drug possession. A preliminary inquiry into the charges will be held on Nov. 22 in district court.
Deputies arrest fleeing motorist
A 34-year-old Huntingtown man who is alleged to have crashed a 2014 Nissan van in the area of Huntingtown Road and Stephen Reid Road on Oct. 1 is facing two counts of assaulting a police officer, a charge of resisting arrest and was issued five traffic citations. Defendant Paul Andrew O’Neal was apprehended at his residence.
The arresting officer, Calvert sheriff’s Cpl. Mark Robshaw, stated in court documents that O’Neal was disorderly, kicked a deputy in the leg and attempted to kick Robshaw twice. O’Neal was tasered and finally taken into custody.
Among the traffic citations issued to O’Neal were failure to remain and an accident scene and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.
O’Neal posted $4,000 bond Oct. 2 and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 9 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN