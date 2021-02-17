Charles County
Waldorf man facing multiple child porn charges
A 57-year-old Waldorf man faces 20 misdemeanor charges for possession of child pornography following his arrest on Feb. 9.
Charles sheriff’s Deputy Elizabeth McGill stated that the Prince George’s Police Department received a cyber tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 13, 2020. The case was transferred to Charles County on Sept. 8 when the IP address was linked to a residence on Winged Foot Court in Waldorf.
John Scott Larsen was arrested and released on his own recognizance on Feb. 10 by District Court Judge W. Louis Hennessy under the condition that Larsen not possess child pornography and continue treatment.
According to a court document, a search of a laptop, cell phones and thumb drives revealed 8,110 images of child porn, including 1,888 that are considered exploitative of children. Of the latter, 632 were of infants and toddlers, some of which involved bestiality and children being bound, the document states.
A trial is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 21.
Man, woman held on charges
A Maryland man and a Washington, D.C., woman were each charged with distribution of dangerous drugs and firearm possession following a Feb. 14 traffic stop at 11:56 p.m. at 2055 S. Crain Highway in Waldorf.
A police officer said marijuana was emanating from the vehicle following a stop of a red Nissan Altima for an inoperable light.
Alisah Monique Belt, 26, faces felony charges of distribution of narcotics, drug distribution with a firearm and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.
Kevin D. Grays, 24, of Fort Washington faces those three same charges along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the latter for a first-degree assault conviction in Prince George’s County on Nov. 18, 2016.
According to a court document, a silver 9 mm handgun was found in the back seat pocket and a digital scale, $40 and baggies of suspected cocaine were found in a fanny pack on the floor where Belt was sitting. An officer found $584 on Grays, the document states.
Grays also faces seven drug, gun and ammunition misdemeanor charges, while Belt faces four drug and gun misdemeanors. Multiple cell phones were also found. Both were held without bond.
Woman arrested for theft of wigs
A summons for felony theft was issued to a Parkville woman on Feb. 12 for allegedly stealing four wigs valued at $1,710 from mannequins at Beauty4U in Waldorf on Feb. 11. According to a court document, a loss prevention employee at the store said two suspects ran out of the store with four wigs and fled in a gray Honda Civic.
Charles sheriff’s Deputy Alan Acosta ran a tag and it came back registered to Tiffany Nicole Dabney, 33, the document states. Acosta said he confirmed Dabney was one of the suspects by using photos from a police database and video surveillance.
Two face charges for thefts
A 19-year-old Baltimore man was issued a summons for felony theft and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property on Feb. 15 after his alleged 16-year-old accomplice was nabbed in Broomall, Pa., during an attempted robbery of a T-Mobile store in that town.
According to a court document, two suspects entered a T-Mobile at 3065 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 and used a tool to cut a security cable as alarms went off. The male suspects stole three iPhones and four iPhone watches worth $3,680 and fled in a white Toyota, the document states.
A loss prevention officer was familiar with the suspects, including 19-year-old Keyshawn Harrison, who were also both linked to a Jan. 13 robbery of an AT&T store on Crain Highway, according to the document.
The 16-year-old was arrested and a white Toyota Camry was found at the scene of the Pennsylvania robbery attempt, according to the document.
None injured in plane crash
An airplane crash that occurred around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, resulted in no injuries, according to a Twitter post by the Maryland State Police.
Two people were on board a Cessna that crashed in a wooded area in Bryans Road near the Maryland Airport. The plane struck a tree line before crashing. A hazardous materials crew was on scene to clean up a fuel spill. Sgt. Stevenson with the state police’s La Plata barrack said the incident is under investigation.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Leonardtown man allegedly assaulted girlfriend, cop
A Leonardtown man faces assault charges alleging he attacked a woman with whom he lives and injured a police officer on Sunday.
Charging papers accuse Sorel Gomez Perez, 30, of assaulting the woman, who he is in a relationship with, in a car in the driveway of the Point Lookout Road home, allegedly slapping her, pulling her hair and biting her.
When being placed under arrest, charging papers say Perez slammed the car door into a St. Mary’s deputy’s hand and ran to a next-door yard where he was arrested.
Man accused of choking partner
A 44-year-old man faces a felony assault charge alleging he choked his girlfriend in an argument regarding his child in common with her.
Charging papers say police arrived at the North Springsteen Court residence in California early Monday morning, and determined Jose Figueras Gonzale had strangled the woman in a dispute on Saturday regarding infidelity and their child’s insurance.
Gonzale told officers he had placed his hands around her neck in an attempt to calm her down. Gonzale was arrested and charge with first- and second-degree assault.
Leonardtown woman accused of falsifying doctor’s letter
A Leonardtown woman faces an obstruction of justice charge alleging she passed her lawyer a bogus doctor’s note to get out of court.
Hailey Corine O’Brien, 26, was issued a criminal summons after investigators determined the doctor’s note, which claimed she had COVID-19 symptoms and could not attend a status hearing in district court for another case, had been faked, with the purported doctor telling investigators O’Brien was not a patient, and had not had an appointment at the medical center.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Lusby man facing charges of auto-taking, assault
A 64-year-old Lusby man has been charged with the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and second-degree assault.
According to court documents, police responded to a house on Church Road in Lusby on Feb. 9 after receiving a report of a female being assaulted. The alleged assaulter, Timothy Rulon Kelley, was still at the scene and was reportedly being disorderly. Another man at the scene told police Kelley had borrowed his Ford Explorer, which had been damaged.
According to charging papers filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy William Freeland, the male and female saw Kelley inside the Ford and tried to remove him. An altercation ensued and Kelley allegedly tackled the woman, causing injury to her shoulder. She refused medical treatment, court documents stated.
The male and female who contacted police left the scene and when they returned to the residence, they noticed Kelley driving the man’s Dodge Dakota. The male told police the vehicle’s ignition had been removed and that “Kelley had to ‘hot wire’ the vehicle to get it started.”
Kelley ended up getting that vehicle stuck in the mud and then fled the scene on foot, court documents stated. After a brief search using K-9s, Kelley was located. Kelley was additionally charged with unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
Court records show that on Feb. 11, Kelley was facing additional charges for first-and second-degree assault and failure to comply with a peace order in connection with another incident. He was ordered to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing regarding the new charges is scheduled for April 26 in district court.
Dunkirk man, 41, is charged with felony theft
Calvert County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle that was reported in September.
In court documents, Cpl. Oscar Okafor of the Maryland State Police reported he had interviewed the victims of the theft at a Dunkirk residence on Sept. 27. Items reported missing from a Honda Civic parked at the home included a bow, six arrows, an arrow rest, a bow sight, a tool box, camouflage jacket and a work jacket. Another vehicle parked at the residence was also entered by someone and a skateboard was removed.
Okafor stated the value of the stolen items was $1,670. In late January, MSP investigators learned that Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies had developed a suspect in several thefts from motor vehicles that had occurred during the same time frame. The suspect was identified as Robert Karl Swanson III, 41, of Dunkirk. A court-obtained search and seizure warrant was executed on Swanson’s residence by MSP on Jan. 28. Items matching those that were reportedly stolen from the vehicles on Sept. 27 were recovered at Swanson’s home
Swanson is charged with theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and two counts of rogue and vagabond. A preliminary inquiry regarding the charges is scheduled for April 19 in district court.
Unsolved theft
On Feb. 6, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Tristen Plant responded to the sheriff’s office to meet with a complainant for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his blue Ford Mustang was parked on Cedar Drive in Lusby. Several items, including handcuffs, a gun holster, flashlights, a dual magazine pouch and batons were reported stolen from inside the vehicle between 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 5:20 a.m. on Feb. 6. The value of stolen property is unknown at this time.
Anyone who might have information regarding this theft that could aid investigators may call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN