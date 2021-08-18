Charles County
Bryans Road man booked on drug possession charges
On Sunday, Deputy Kyle Larrain with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima that allegedly didn’t display a front license plate. According to documents, Larrain made contact with Malik Juwan Yates, 25, who was “extremely nervous” during the stop.
When Yates went to retrieve his registration from the glove box, he allegedly slammed it closed, but not before Larrain spotted flakes of suspected marijuana.
After two requests, Yates stepped out of the car, and a search allegedly found a stolen handgun with an extended magazine, a bag of loose ammunition and two full bottles of suspected codeine.
The search also found two scales, another loose round of ammunition and 160 grams of suspected marijuana, according to documents.
Yates was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and distribution with a firearm, all felonies, as well as multiple misdemeanors for the guns and drugs.
Traffic stop leads to firearms charges against District man
A Washington, D.C., man was jailed after a late night traffic stop allegedly yielded a handgun and cocaine.
The stop occurred in the early hours of Aug. 9 on Route 301 when Trooper Cody Hussey of Maryland State Police stopped a Kia Optima for alleged speeding. During the stop, Hussey allegedly spotted a handgun on the driver’s floorboard and the trooper ordered Keith Delonte Sewell, 32, out of the vehicle.
According to charging documents, officers recovered a Glock 27 .40-caliber handgun with 15 rounds, a plastic bag with suspected 9 grams of cocaine, and a glass vial and a plastic bottle allegedly containing phencyclidine, also known as PCP.
Sewell was charged with two counts of firearms possession with a felony conviction and possession of a firearm, all felonies, as well as six firearm and drug-related misdemeanors.
Online date ends in theft charge for Bryans Road man
A Bryans Road man won’t be getting a second date after an alleged theft on Feb. 10.
Candice Shinholster, 41, of Indian Head reported the alleged incident on Aug. 9 that Tariq Fowler, 42, allegedly stole $2,000 from her purse while it was unattended.
According to charging documents, the two met via an online dating app, where Fowler used the name Tariq Johnson. Fowler was identified by his car’s registration, which Shinholster took a photo of, according to the documents.
Fowler has been charged with felony theft.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Virginia man faces 48 charges related to dogfighting
Damien Terrell Wilson, 48, of Woodbridge, Va., faces 11 felony charges for training a dog to dogfight along with 37 misdemeanor charges for restraining a dog and limiting movement, restraining a dog causing injury and possession of dogfighting implements.
A criminal information document containing the charges was filed by Laura Caspar, St. Mary’s assistant state’s attorney, on Aug. 11. A summons was filed against Wilson on Aug. 12. He has an initial appearance scheduled for Sept. 29 at 10:15 a.m.
California woman allegedly defrauded employer of cash
Jonita Licelle Chew, 40, of California was charged with two felony counts of fraud and two felony counts of theft after she allegedly stole $7,047 from Discovery Commons at Wildewood, a senior living community located at 23185 Milestone Way in California.
According to charging papers, Chew allegedly added two women to the payroll while working as an employee of the senior living community. However, one of the women never worked for the center, although she had applied, and the other woman only worked three days and quit. The women were allegedly paid with Visa debit cards.
Chew allegedly changed the women’s work-related emails surreptitiously. One of the women contacted Social Security about extra income and texted Chew about it. According to charging papers, Chew replied in a text that “it was when Terrance had me about to get evicted” and “that’s why I got fired the other day.”
The two dollar amounts were $2,718 and $4,328. A summons was issued Aug. 10.
Brandywine man allegedly steals $10K from Helen mother
Francis Xavier Curtis Jr., 24, of Brandywine was charged with one count of felony theft and 38 misdemeanor counts of theft after he allegedly stole $10,583 from his mother, Patricia Morgan of Helen, in multiple transactions.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s office Cpl. Shaun Carberry wrote in the charging papers that Morgan said Curtis downloaded a Cash app to her phone, which she allowed him to use. The phone was linked to her bank account, and Curtis allegedly had the funds sent to him on a Visa card from June 14 to July 26.
A summons was issued on Aug. 11.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
St. Mary’s man charged with juror intimidation
The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a 54-year-old St. Mary’s County man for allegedly intimidating a woman involved in a June 12 assault. The defendant, James Everett Patterson Jr. of California, was initially charged with second-degree assault.
In a court filing by Michael Gerst, assistant state’s attorney, between June 23 and July 31, Patterson “did by threat, force and corrupt means, try to influence, intimidate and impede a witness of the state.”
In addition to intimidation, Patterson was charged with harassment and 20 counts of violating a protective order.
After his arrest on the assault charge, Patterson was ordered held without bond. A preliminary inquiry into the charges is scheduled for Oct. 25 in district court.
Beach woman, 47, busted for alleged heroin
A 47-year-old North Beach woman is free on $5,000 bond after her arrest last Saturday on drug charges.
According to Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Taylor Strong, police received a report of a Chrysler Sebring traveling erratically on Route 261. Strong said in charging papers the vehicle almost struck a guardrail.
Police stopped the vehicle on Route 2/4 in Huntingtown. The driver, identified as Melissa Jean Sanford, told deputies “she was on her way to the methadone clinic for her treatment and that she is a recovering heroin addict,” Strong stated.
A K9 unit alerted on Sanford’s vehicle. A search yielded approximately 3.1 grams of suspected heroin, over $700 in cash, a cell phone and drug paraphernalia. In addition to possession of drugs and paraphernalia, Sanford was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
No hearing date has been scheduled.
Nude swimmer cited
A Southern Anne Arundel County man was charged Aug. 13 with two counts of indecent exposure after allegedly swimming naked in the vicinity of the North Beach Pier.
According to a report filed by Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Andrew Ostazeski, the swimmer, later identified as Charles Herbert Mistretta Jr., 57, of Lothian, was seen naked in the water by several teenage girls.
“Charles admitted he was swimming nude and had a conversation with teenage girls at the end of the pier,” Ostazeski stated in charging papers. “Charles stated he believed the most they could have seen of his body was his butt.”
One of the teenage girls told the deputy she could see “his entire body,” Ostazeski stated. One of the teens told the deputy the defendant “made several weird comments to the girls and they became uncomfortable.”
Mistretta was additionally charged with disorderly conduct. A summons was issued and a preliminary inquiry is scheduled for Oct. 25 in district court.
Additionally, the town of North Beach code states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to bathe in the bay inside of the town without a bathing suit at any time.”
MARTY MADDEN
New speed enforcement camera in St. Leonard has been added near elementary school
A school zone speed enforcement camera has been added near St. Leonard Elementary School on St. Leonard Road on behalf of the ‘Safety for Students Speed Enforcement Program,’ according to a press release by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
- Cameras are activated Monday through Friday 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., in designated school zones.
- Cameras are activated all year long including holidays and summertime.
- Violators must be traveling 12 m.p.h. over the posted speed limit for the camera to activate.
- A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points.
- Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.
ELI WOHLENHAUS