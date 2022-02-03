For the region’s professionals whose charge is to match homes with homeowners, 2021 was a very successful year.
“The amount of activities during the period increased substantially,” Gregg Kantak, president of Southern Maryland Association of Realtors told Southern Maryland News.
Kantak said during a phone interview last week that people living in the region are here to enjoy the quality of life and take advantage of the affordability of home ownership.
In light of the two-year challenge of COVID-19, more and more local professionals want a home that provides them room to “work from home,” he said.
A breakdown of the statistics in comparison with 2020 shows the total number of homes sold in Southern Maryland was 8,271, an increase of 9.8%. The dollar amount sold totaled $3.32 billion, which was an increase of 21.3% from 2020.
The breakdown of homes sold by county followed along population lines. Charles had 3,877 houses sold, a 14.1% increase from 2020. Realtors sold 2,212 homes in St. Mary’s County. Calvert’s total was not too far behind St. Mary’s at 2,182. Calvert’s percentage of increase compared to 2020 was higher than St. Mary’s — nearly 8% to 4.7%.
Calvert’s sales volume ($942 million, a 15.6% increase from 2020) was higher than St. Mary’s ($819 million, 15.1% increase). Charles had the region’s highest sales volume ($1.56 billion) and biggest percentage increase from 2020, nearly 30%.
All three counties were under 20 for the average number of days a home was on the market. Calvert and St. Mary’s tied with averages of 19 days on market while in Charles’ the average days on market was 13.
Calvert County led with the median sale price ($390,000) with Charles ($388,000) and St. Mary’s ($345,000) also seeing increases.
“It’s an interesting thing to watch,” Kantak said of the significant increases realized in the 2021 Southern Maryland real estate market.
“We have a lot of lateral movers,” Kantak said, adding that “up-sizers and down-sizers” were all active in selling and buying homes within the region to fit their current needs.
“These are people who are wedded to the Southern Maryland area,” Kantak stated. “There were a lot of first-time home buyers.”
He predicted in 2022, “the trend is going to continue.”
Southern Maryland’s trend mirrors the national scene, with experts predicting the 2022 real estate market will continue to be a sellers’ market.