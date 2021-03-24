With so many students struggling academically after learning through 100% virtual instruction for almost an entire school year, educators in Southern Maryland are working to offer extended summer remediation and yearly programming to help kids recover any learning they may have lost.
With emergency funding provided to each county, school systems have come up with three-year plans to address learning loss.
“It’s been a difficult year for everyone … involved in the education of our students,” Diane Workman, assistant superintendent for the Calvert public school system, said at a school board meeting last month. Because there is a larger percentage of students with failing grades this year due to an extended period of virtual instruction, she said learning recovery will be important moving forward.
“In order to help students finish their learning that they weren’t able to do this year, we are hoping to build and provide a robust summer school program,” she said, adding that it will be funded through Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund grants and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds.
Workman said that for elementary students, they plan on holding two-week sessions for those who have been identified as needing the extra support, providing daily instruction in literacy and math.
She said they’ve also asked teachers to identify a passion or special interest and offer a club activity so they don’t have students “sitting at a desk all day.” They are also looking to offer daily instruction and support for social and emotional learning, inviting counselors and school social workers to host programs.
Susan Johnson, director of secondary school improvement in Calvert, said at the middle and high school level students are being provided either in-person or virtual after school support sessions or Saturday school.
Charles offers free, virtual summer school
Over the next three years, Charles County public schools will be offering free, virtual summer school to students, utilizing all of the high schools and middle schools in the county, rather than a few centralized locations, as internet cafes for those with connectivity issues, Melissa Miesowitz, director of secondary programs in Charles, told Southern Maryland News. She said school counselors will review lists of failing students and send a letter to those parents with instructions on how to sign up.
Meighan Hungerford, director of elementary education, shared that schools are also offering a summer boost program for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students. The program will provide in-person instruction at eight elementary sites and all high schools, four days a week for six weeks, providing support in reading and math for those who need it most. Transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided.
In addition, there will be extended learning opportunities for students with disabilities, an immigrant/English learning student extension program at elementary sites and early childhood programs to support school readiness.
Hungerford said three smaller programs are also being offered including AP Boot Camp, 5A Boot Camp and Summer Enrichment Camps, all tuition free.
St. Mary’s schools offer in-person and virtual summer programs
At a St. Mary’s County school board meeting last month, Maureen Montgomery, assistant superintendent, said while many students have struggled over the last year, they are using data to guide their plan for the use of a second round of federal funding, providing summer school and after school programs for each year the grant is provided — 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Jeff Maher, chief strategic officer for St. Mary’s public schools, said at the meeting that summer school will be provided at all school sites for four days a week for six weeks each summer and will focus on academic and credit recovery.
He said at the elementary level reading/English language arts and mathematics will be offered and for grades six through eight, English language arts, mathematics, social studies and science will be the focus.
High school students who took courses and failed will be able to “earn credits they were not able to earn during the school year,” he said.
In addition to academic programs, counseling support will be provided and sites be able to provide specials, integrated arts and physical education for personal wellness.
Maher said summer programs will have three pathways in which students can participate: options for in-person instruction; virtual instruction through Schoology for kindergarten through grade 12 students; and virtual instruction through Edgenuity for students in grade six through 12. Transportation and lunches will be provided, along with wellness supports for those attending in-person. School year program offerings will include after-school opportunities, tutoring, study skills programs and special education programs.
Montgomery said for summer offerings, they plan to staff 10 elementary sites, all four county middle schools, all three high schools and the James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center.
Scott Smith, superintendent, mentioned St. Mary’s County received a “gigantic sum of money” which will be used to “leverage to our absolute best ability all of our staff to work with kids to recover whatever they may have lost over the past year,” essentially offering year-round school for the next three years for as much as a third of the student population.
