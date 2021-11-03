A recent announcement by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) that the starting salary for state trooper candidates will be increasing from $35,000 to $51,000 on Jan. 1 may impact two of three local sheriff’s offices.
After graduation from the Maryland State Police Academy, troopers would earn $55,704 a year, according to reports.
“We need more investment in public safety so that we can recruit and retain quality officers, increase diversity, expand community policing efforts, improve training, and provide better technology and equipment,” Hogan said on Oct. 27. “Instead of defunding the police, we are re-funding the police.”
St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said he applauds Hogan for making this move, but said it will make it harder for his office to recruit and retain deputies. “This will put us further behind,” he said.
The starting salary for St. Mary’s correctional officers is $47,840 and for deputies it’s $52,249. Cameron said the quality of life in St. Mary’s helps, but he’s had some deputies leave for Charles and other places. According to firstsheriff.com, deputies’ sign-on bonuses are $1,500 in St. Mary’s County.
Cameron said the St. Mary’s commissioners raised deputies’ salaries a few years ago, but declined to do so again in the last budget process.
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) said his office is “15 to 18% behind the state police [in salaries] across the board.”
He also supports Hogan’s decision, noting that he has two sons who are state troopers.
Starting salary for correctional officers in Calvert is $44,554, and starting salary for sheriff’s deputies is $49,130, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch. Calvert is not currently offering sign-on bonuses.
Evans said the Calvert County commissioners increased pay for deputies 5% two years ago. He said he plans to ask them, as part of the next budget process, to fund three more increases of 4-5% a year for the next three years.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said an agreement between the sheriff’s office and Charles County government links their deputies’ pay raises to state trooper’s salary increases.
Starting pay for Charles’ correctional officers is currently $44,500 and the beginning pay for sworn officers fresh out of the academy is $55,704, she said. Richardson noted that Charles County Sheriff’s Office is also offering a $2,100 sign-on bonus.