Several local organizations are seeking cleaner air in Charles County, and are planning a virtual forum next week to start the discussion.
The Southern Maryland Sierra Club and the Charles County NAACP have partnered with several other groups to request the implementation of a comprehensive local air monitoring network in the county from the commissioners. The effort is specifically focused on the gathering of air quality data to assess the impact of pollution sources on the county’s general air quality.
In a letter submitted to the Charles commissioners on Monday, the groups identify that the level of airborne pollutants in the county’s towns and neighborhoods are not properly monitored or quantified.
“This is to assess the public health risk of air quality and protect the public from the effects of degraded air,” said Ben Hance, group chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.
The joint letter continues that the Clean Air Act established by the Environmental Protection Agency has set air quality limits on ozone, lead, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide. The Maryland Department of the Environment operates 25 air monitoring stations throughout the state, however only one exists in Charles County that operates part-time and only monitors ozone, not showing the full impact pollutants have had on air quality.
The Sierra Club identified the Morgantown Generating Station in Newburg as a contributor to air pollution while planning a campaign to propose a transition away from coal power to renewable energy. The Sierra Club identified the Morgantown station as an emitter of large amounts of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.
The group is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. to discuss the Morgantown Generating Station, one of only two coal plants in the state with no planned retirement or transition. Local leaders will comment on the effect of the plant on the community and the need for a transition away from coal into a cleaner and healthier future.
Respiratory illnesses from pollutants designated by the EPA in both children and adults were listed in the letter, identifying stunting childhood lung development and cardiovascular disease. Long term exposure to pollutants can lead to more serious conditions, in addition to the long-term affects of COVID-19 not being known.
The letter requested commissioners to “install and operate a robust, highly localized network of real time air quality sensors that quantitatively monitor the levels EPA Criteria pollutants.”
Commissioner’s President Reuben B. Collins II (D) encouraged the request during a recent community forum on pollution and public health hosted by the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.
“I would like there to be a discussion because quite frankly I was unaware,” Collins said. “I would also like to know more about some of the fiscal impact on being able to provide that, hopefully we may be able to find resources to make that happen.”
