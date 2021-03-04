A local agriculture group last week asked the Southern Maryland delegation for help with identifying new funding for its budget after losing almost half a million dollars, as they continue move forward with the construction of a regional agricultural center as well a livestock slaughter facility in St. Mary’s County.
During a Feb. 26 delegation meeting, Shelby Watson Hampton, director of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, appealed to lawmakers, asking for help with finding supplementary funds for their budget.
The commission “has been doing wonderful things in Southern Maryland for many years,” she said. “We have a lot of fantastic farmers and partners that we work with. … We have a lot of programs down here,” four that reach state-wide.
“We’re facing a severe budget crisis,” the director noted, as SMADC is losing money that was previously promised to them through documents drawn up for the 1999 tobacco transition, promising the commission a certain amount of money every year for 25 years or until fiscal 2025.
“We are not there yet but folks at the department of budget and management have seen fit to out us every year,” Hampton said.
They went from a $1 million operation about six years ago to “$950,000 to $900,000 and now they are cutting us” an additional $450,000 for fiscal 2022, she said.
“This is dire for our area because right now we are doing more than we ever have,” she said, including moving forward with running a regional agricultural center, 10 years in the making, and bringing a USDA slaughterhouse to Southern Maryland. “If this funding disappears, this will not continue.”
She mentioned the commission receives funding from cigarette restitution funds, which can only go to SMADC or the state health department.
“The health department gets $120 million a year and [we] used to get $900,000,” Hampton said. “We sent a letter to the governor begging him to make us whole for this fiscal period … but we have to find permanent funding.”
She stated, “This is your money and this is your people,” suggesting looking for a special fund they could “properly attach” themselves to.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) asked if there was a reason given why funding was cut, with the director responding they were told the restitution fund crop conversion program was getting phased out.
“We have definitely been working on this issue,” Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said. “There was clearly some confusion a couple years ago … when they first started cutting money.”
Bailey claimed he, along with Sen. Michael Jackson (D-Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s), are working together to get the commission back what money they can.
Craig Sewell, marketing and livestock production manager with the commission, gave an update on projects “that could be in danger” due to the budget cuts.
Regarding the St. Mary’s Amish slaughter facility, he said after completing a walk-through with the U.S. Department of Agriculture several weeks ago, they were green-lighted to move to the final inspection the following week.
“Should that go well, they will be eligible to begin processing as of Wednesday [March 3] under USDA supervision,” Sewell said last week.
With the Regional Agricultural Center, he claimed design plans are being evaluated and they will soon be moving forward with the build phase of the facility. The complex will be located in Charlotte Hall, providing a set of complementary services with the capability of adding value and profitability to products from Southern Maryland farmers.
SMADC would still need annual operational funding to keep the slaughterhouse and center open.
Hampton noted earlier in the meeting, the center has been a multi-county effort and will be an economic driver for the area.
Sewell added, “SMADC is integral to bringing these projects to fruition.”
